North Myrtle Beach police seek break-in suspects

North Myrtle Beach police are requesting the public’s help to locate two suspects wanted on charges of breaking-and-entering vehicles, financial transaction card theft and petty larceny.
Maurice Delvon Isaiah and Kimaysh Taylor Liles, both of the Loris area, are wanted on the charges, according to North Myrtle Beach city spokesman Pat Dowling.
Isaiah and Liles allegedly broke into a car parked at the 17th Avenue North beach access in North Myrtle Beach on Sept. 1, stole a purse from the car and then used a debit card from the purse to purchase items at a Wal-Mart store, according to police.
Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call 843-280-5511.
Comments