Crime

September 13, 2016 9:48 AM

Tailgating driver gets burrito faced in road rage incident

By Audrey Hudson

ahudson@thesunnews.com

A road rage incident involving a burrito to the face was reported to the Horry County Police Friday evening.

A caller to the 911 emergency center told a dispatcher that the driver of a Green Ford Explorer exited his vehicle near Fantasy Harbour Boulevard and Burcale Road and complained that he was being followed too closely.

That driver, described as a man with long gray hair wearing a backwards cap, glasses and brown shorts, then shoved the burrito in the caller’s face, said a Horry County Police report.

An alert was issued to area police to be on the lookout for the vehicle and driver. No arrests have been reported.

Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Child Neglect Suspects Request to Go to Daughters Funeral

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos