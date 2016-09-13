Tailgating driver gets burrito faced in road rage incident

A road rage incident involving a burrito to the face was reported to the Horry County Police Friday evening.
A caller to the 911 emergency center told a dispatcher that the driver of a Green Ford Explorer exited his vehicle near Fantasy Harbour Boulevard and Burcale Road and complained that he was being followed too closely.
That driver, described as a man with long gray hair wearing a backwards cap, glasses and brown shorts, then shoved the burrito in the caller’s face, said a Horry County Police report.
An alert was issued to area police to be on the lookout for the vehicle and driver. No arrests have been reported.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
