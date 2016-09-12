Man arrested for brandishing gun in road rage incident

A man has been arrested after brandishing a firearm following a collision that sparked road rage in the 500 block of North Kings Highway, according to police.
Two motor vehicles were involved in the collision in front of the Mona Lisa Beverage Store at 508 N. Kings Hwy. around 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to Lt. Joey Crosby of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
One person was transported to the hospital from the scene.
Another driver was arrested after witnesses say he brandished a weapon.
