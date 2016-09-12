Woman found lying in own feces faces shoplifting, disorderly conduct charges

A woman found lying in her own feces was arrested for shoplifting, disorderly conduct and public intoxication Sunday at a Myrtle Beach grocery store.
Police were called to the store at 1430 S. Kings Highway at about 2:35 p.m. Sunday for a report of an intoxicated woman. Upon arrival, they found Mary Elizabeth Wood, 57, passed out in her own feces in the handicap stall of the restroom.
Wood had taken two bottles of cooking wine from the shelves, along with bananas and a Gatorade. Wood, who had no money to pay for the items, had drunk the bottles of wine while the other items had to be discarded because they were in her feces.
As officers were arresting Wood, she became belligerent and cursed loudly at the officers as about 20 customers watched, leading to the disorderly conduct charge.
