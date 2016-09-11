Man wanted on burglary charges caught with stolen guns, drugs

A man wanted on burglary charges was arrested early Saturday after police say they found stolen guns in the car he was in and cocaine in his pocket.
Police say 23-year-old Ever David Alvarado was wide-eyed and sweating “on a relatively cool night” when they stopped the car he was traveling in at Alder Road and U.S. 501. The man driving the car was charged with operating it without a license. But then officers noticed something by Alvarado’s feet … a black Glock next to an open can of Corona beer, according to an incident report.
Alvarado was placed in handcuffs. A check of the firearm showed it was reported stolen in North Carolina and another revolver found on the car’s center console was revealed to be stolen as well, according to the report.
A semi-automatic handgun was also found along with a box of bullets and a film canister of marijuana in the vehicle’s back seat, according to police. And when officers went to search Alvarado they found cocaine in his pocket and more marijuana in his left shoe, the report stated.
Alvarado was charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana and four weapons violations.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
