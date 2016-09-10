Man facing multiple charges after running from police, report says

A Longs man is facing multiple charges, including crack and heroin trafficking, after he ran from Myrtle Beach police following the discovery a vehicle he had been in parked on a sidewalk, authorities said.
Jammie Lamont Riggins, 34, is charged with distribution of cocaine, trafficking in illegal drugs, resisting arrest, throwing of bodily fluids, driving under suspension, public intoxication, driving on the wrong side of the road, and other traffic-related charges, jail records show.
Myrtle Beach police were called Thursday morning in response to an unresponsive person in a black vehicle in the areas of Robert Grissom Parkway and Professional Drive, according to a police report.
Authorities discovered the vehicle pulled onto the sidewalk in the northbound lanes of Robert Grissom Parkway near Professional Drive. An officer approached the vehicle, along with EMS, police said.
Officers tried to remove the suspect from the vehicle to arrest him in connection with an open container, which was allegedly in plain view in a cup holder and driving on the sidewalk, when the Riggins pulled away and attempted to run, the report states.
An officer said he was able to handcuff Riggins, but hurt his back and suffered cuts to his left when Riggins tried to run and resisted arrest, according to the report.
Police put Riggins in the back of a patrol car and he allegedly spit in an officer’s face, and authorities noted Riggins smelled strongly of alcohol, authorities said.
Officer also noted the vehicle he had been inside had been driven onto the sidewalk and into some bushes.
Police said they found an alcoholic beverage in the front cup holder inside the vehicle, and an officer said he found a bag filled with a large amount of narcotics in the front seat, authorities said.
Officers said the bag contained: about 38.9 grams of a white rock-like substance that tested positive as crack, about 15.2 grams of a tan, powder substance that tested positive heroin, and nine blue wax slips, about 4.9 grams of a white powder substance contained in two plastic bags that tested positive as cocaine, the report says.
Riggins is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $41,774 bond, but bond had not been set for each charge, according to jail records.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
Comments