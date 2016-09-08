Horry County police investigating several reports of shots fired

Horry County police were called early Thursday morning to several locations after getting reports of shots fired.
Police first responded to a report of shots fired at 2:25 a.m. at America's Best Value Inn on Waccamaw Boulevard in the parking lot, according to Raul Denis with Horry County police.
A second call came in reporting shots were fired at Koyote Bar, off Waccamaw Boulevard, but responding officers didn't find any victims or evidence to indicate a shooting took place, and a crowd that had gathered disbursed.
At 2:41 a.m. Thursday, a call from Klocker’s Tavern, which is at 4807 U.S. 17 Bypass and roughly five miles from the other two reported locations, came in with someone reporting two men were allegedly firing shots from a black car, Denis said.
Police don’t believe any of the incidents are connected, and they are all still under investigation.
Denis urged anyone with information on these reported incidents to call the Horry County police tip line at 843-915-8477.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
