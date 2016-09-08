Police make arrest in Glenns Bay shooting incident; seek 3 more suspects

Horry County police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting incident on Glenns Bay Road on Tuesday.
Martin Alexander Gail, 18, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested today and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Police are still seeking three other suspects in the case: Craig Ryan Blades, Timothy Devon Rouse and Timothy Daggs.
Blades, 24, of Myrtle Beach, is black, 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds. Rouse, 24, of Myrtle Beach, is black, 5-foot-11 and 280 pounds, while Daggs, 18, of Greenville, N.C., is black, 5-foot-11 and 250 pounds.
All three suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
