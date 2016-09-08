Crime

September 8, 2016 10:58 AM

Police make arrest in Glenns Bay shooting incident; seek 3 more suspects

From staff reports

Horry County police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting incident on Glenns Bay Road on Tuesday.

Martin Alexander Gail, 18, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested today and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Police are still seeking three other suspects in the case: Craig Ryan Blades, Timothy Devon Rouse and Timothy Daggs.

Blades, 24, of Myrtle Beach, is black, 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds. Rouse, 24, of Myrtle Beach, is black, 5-foot-11 and 280 pounds, while Daggs, 18, of Greenville, N.C., is black, 5-foot-11 and 250 pounds.

All three suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Deerfield Plantation residents talk about manhunt for shooting suspects

Residents at Deerfield Plantation were told to stay inside as police searched for two shooting suspects believed to have fled on foot after crashing a vehicle through a gate in the gated community Sept. 6, 2016.

Police search for shooting suspects in gated community

Police and K9s continue to search for shooting suspects around homes and yards in the Deerfield Plantation community off of Dick Pond Road/S.C. 544 on the afternoon of Sept. 6, 2016. A manhunt ensued in the gated community after police spotted an abandoned vehicle reportedly tied to the suspects on Lakeview Circle. The shooting occurred miles away at an apartment on Glenns Bay Road.

