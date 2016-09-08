North Myrtle Beach police looking for man wanted in connection with theft

North Myrtle Beach police are searching for a man in connection with grand larceny of a vehicle and financial transaction card theft.
William Charles Mishoe is being sought by police who have outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to a release from Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach city spokesman.
On or about Sept. 3, Mishoe allegedly stole someone’s 2014 Ford F-150 truck, valued at $25,000, while the vehicle was parked in a parking lot on the 2500 of South Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach, authorities said.
He also allegedly made fraudulent transactions using the victim’s debit or credit card, Dowling said.
The truck was unlocked when it was stolen and contained the vehicle’s keys, victim’s wallet, and a laptop computer, Dowling said.
During a follow-up investigation, the suspect was seen on surveillance video footage from two different gas stations on Sept. 3 between the hours of 2:12 an 2:36 a.m. in Horry County, police said.
The suspect was operating the victim’s vehicle and making fraudulent transactions with the victim’s stolen debit/credit card, authorities said.
Mishoe was later identified by prior booking photos and information along with his South Carolina driver’s license information, Dowling said.
The victim’s truck was later recovered Sept. 3 after it was abandoned on Sandridge Road in the Little River area, Dowling said.
When the vehicle was discovered, the victim said his laptop and wallet were missing from inside, authorities said.
Anyone with information can call North Myrtle Beach authorities at 843-280-5511.
