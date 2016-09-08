Conway man sentenced to 30 years in gas station robbery

A 32-year-old man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the armed robbery of a Conway gas station.
Michael Givens of Conway pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery Aug. 31 and was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Larry B. Hyman.
The charge stems from an incident on Dec. 26 in which Givens robbed a Kangaroo gas station in Conway, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Givens entered the store, assaulted a clerk with a wooden broom, and stole money from the store’s safe, officials said.
The case was set to go to trial on Tuesday; however, a negotiated sentence was imposed by Hyman.
Givens must serve 85 percent of his sentence before beginning eligible for parole.
"This was a job well done by Detective Greg Lent and the Horry County Police Department I also hope this plea brings peace to the victims of the robbery", said Assistant Solicitor Seth Oskin in the release. Oskin prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
