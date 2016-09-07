Decision on Sidney Moorer change of venue to come later

A judge said Wednesday he would consider a request to move the new trial for Sidney Moorer, accused of kidnapping a young woman who disappeared three years ago, to a new venue. But his decision will be announced at a later date.
Terry and Debbie Elvis sat quietly inside an Horry County courtroom as the man accused of kidnapping their daughter, Heather Elvis, was led into the room minutes after 4 p.m. Moorer was dressed in an orange jumpsuit and had shackled wrists as he walked in behind his new counsel.
Heather Elvis was last seen and heard from in December 2013.
Moorer has been jailed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since July 29 when the judge found him guilty of contempt for violating a gag order by talking to a media outlet during his trial in June — a trial that ended in a deadlocked jury.
Shortly after the four-day trial, the state announced it would try Moorer again, but Moorer’s attorney says a concerned juror from the first trial has shown Horry County may not be the best place for that second trial.
Moorer’s public defender James Gilmore said that his client filed a change of venue on June 26.
“In looking at the relevant statutes and case laws … one of the things that jumped out to me was the language of the Supreme Court that says mere exposure to pretrial publicity does not automatically disqualify a prospective juror. Instead the relevant question is not whether a community remembers the case but whether the jury has such fixed opinions that they could not judge impartially the guilt of the accused,” Gilmore said. “We submit that, that is exactly the problem here in this case.”
An affidavit from a juror in the first trial expressed concerns of safety and community backlash after Moorer’s first trial ended with a deadlocked jury that could not reach a decision.
“A juror cannot be fair and impartial if he’s being bombarded or overwhelmed with community discussion: ‘Why did you vote that way?’ Things of that nature,” Gilmore argued.
That was the reason, he said, why they asked requested a change of venue.
Assistant solicitor Nancy Livesay said the judge already decided to change the venue of the case to Georgetown.
Judge R. Markley Dennis, however, said the decision to move the hearing hasn’t been set in stone.
Livesay said they sent out hundreds of questionnaires to potential jurors and about 100 respondents said they could be fair and impartial.
“The state believes that we can get a fair trial here in Horry County,” she said. “I believe we can pull a jury pool for the second trial.”
Livesay argued that if the venue was changed to Georgetown County, which is also in the 15th judicial circuit, and the concern is overexposure of the case through media coverage, the same media outlets covering the case now would still be covering it in Georgetown.
The state objected to a change of venue, but if a change must be made, Livesay asked the court to consider moving it to another county outside of the media coverage area.
Debbie Elvis said she did not want the venue to be changed.
Though he received a five-month jail sentence on the contempt charge, Moorer could be released near the end of September for earning credits for good behavior and working, according to Joey Johnson, deputy director of J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Moorer currently is assigned to housing unit clean-up at the jail and is allowed two 30-minute visits each week, Johnson said.
Dennis declared a mistrial in the Sidney Moorer case on June 24 when a mostly-male jury could not reach a unanimous decision. Ten found Moorer guilty. Two found him innocent.
The state called about two dozen witnesses to testify in the four-day trial.
Livesay said that Sidney Moorer lured Elvis to Peachtree boat landing in Socastee and kidnapped her. Elvis’ locked and abandoned car was found at the landing Dec. 19, 2013, the day after she was last seen.
Sidney Moorer is still charged with obstruction of justice, but a trial date has not been set for that charge.
Staff writer Elizabeth Townsend contributed to this report.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
