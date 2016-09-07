Police release more details of shooting that sparked manhunt

Police continue to investigate a home invasion and shooting Tuesday that sparked a five-hour manhunt for four suspects through a gated community near Surfside Beach.
Police and K-9s searched around homes, yards and fields in the Deerfield Plantation off of Dick Pond Road for hours after witnesses reported finding a disabled and abandoned vehicle on Lakeview Circle. The vehicle, a dark blue Chevrolet HHR, matched the description of a vehicle a witness saw leaving a townhouse on Glenns Bay Road in a hail of bullets.
Police cleared the area around 5 p.m., but the suspects remained at large.
“The search was called off because the area was searched and cleared and they were believed to be gone from that location,” said Lt. Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department.
Witnesses reported hearing a man shout, "He shot me in the head!" pic.twitter.com/Iu7kh0UAxu— Emily Weaver (@TSNEmily) September 6, 2016
According to an incident report released Wednesday, an officer was driving down Glenns Bay Road at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday when he was flagged down by a construction worker near Evergreen Circle. The witness told police he saw a PT Cruiser-like vehicle leaving the parking lot of a cluster of townhouses on Glenns Bay Road and that he “heard shots fired as the vehicle was leaving.”
The vehicle took off towards U.S. 17 Bypass, the witness said.
The officer saw a man bleeding and beckoning him for help in the parking lot and went to investigate. The man told police he had been shot, according to the report, which redacted details of the gunshot wound or its location.
A neighbor, who lived a few doors down, said he heard a man yelling, “He shot me in the head!” late Tuesday morning.
Police are deploying K9s to aid in the search of shooting suspects in Deerfield Plantation. pic.twitter.com/iKI6q3Inn5— Emily Weaver (@TSNEmily) September 6, 2016
The man was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told police at the scene that “multiple males came into the residence (at 1410 Glenns Bay Road) and started shooting,” according to the report. Two of the victims reported the suspects stole money that was on a table.
One of the victims told police that he had invited the suspects to his residence to “hang out” and that they had been there a short period of time when the shooting occurred, according to the report.
The suspects were not identified in the report.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
