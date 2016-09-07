Man involved in brief SWAT standoff charged with domestic violence

A 49-year-old man was charged after an alleged domestic incident led to a brief standoff that involved a SWAT team and negotiators going to a home after he barricaded himself inside, police said.
Bobby Earl Bellamy of Murrells Inlet is charged with third-degree domestic violence, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records.
Horry County police were called about noon on Tuesday, along with Georgetown County police, to a home on Kings Grant Drive, in reference to a domestic complaint where a suspect had barricaded himself inside, according to an Horry County police report.
An arriving Horry County police officer spoke with an Horry County Sheriff’s Office deputy who stated a 45-year-old female victim said she was beaten by her boyfriend, and she ran to a neighbor’s house to call 911, the report states.
Police said they did see bruising to the victim’s face and neck and told her she should be seen for treatment at a local hospital.
Horry County police made contact with the suspect then negotiators and a SWAT with HCPD were called to the home, authorities said.
After a brief standoff, the suspect came out, lifted his arms, and surrendered to police and was arrested without incident.
A detective arrived with a search warrant as the suspect was taken to the Surfside Beach Jail. He was later transferred to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where his bond had not been set by Wednesday afternoon, records show. As of Wednesday afternoon, police were not planning on filing other charges, officials said.
