Shooting Prompts Manhunt in Deerfield Plantation

Police search the overgrown fairways of Deerfield Plantation with dogs for two suspected shooters after a suspect vehicle was found disabled and abandoned following crashing into a gate on Lakeview Circle. A shooting at a townhouse off of Glenns Bay Road across from Evergreen Circle sparked a manhunt for shooting suspects Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, 2016.
A man looks into the townhouse at 1410 Glenn's Bay Rd., that was the scene of a shooting on Tuesday. The shooting sparked a manhunt for two shooting suspects Tuesday afternoon in the Deerfield Plantation community. Sept. 6, 2016.
Police talked to people at the scene of a shooting at 1410 Glenn's Bay Rd. on Tuesday. Sept. 6, 2016. The shooting sparked a manhunt for two shooting suspects Tuesday afternoon in the Deerfield Plantation community. Sept. 6, 2016.
One of multiple bullet holes in the window of a townhouse at the scene of a shooting at 1410 Glenn's Bay Rd. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016. The shooting sparked a manhunt for two shooting suspects Tuesday afternoon in the Deerfield Plantation community.
Crazed glass litters the stoop of a townhouse on Glenn's Bay Rd that was the scene of a shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016. The shooting sparked a manhunt for two shooting suspects Tuesday afternoon in the Deerfield Plantation community.
Police ride on the sides and back of an SUV while searching for two shooting suspects in the Deerfield community Tuesday afternoon. A shooting at a townhouse off of Glenns Bay Road across from Evergreen Circle sparked a manhunt for shooting suspects after police found a wrecked Chevolet SUV abandoned in the neighborhood. Sept. 6, 2016.
Police are searching for two shooting suspects in the Deerfield Plantation community off of Dick Pond Road in Surfside Beach after a suspect vehicle was found disabled and abandoned after crashing into a gate on Lakeview Circle. A shooting at an apartment off of Glenns Bay Road across from Evergreen Circle sparked a manhunt for shooting suspects Tuesday afternoon. Sept. 6, 2016.
