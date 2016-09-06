One arrested after SWAT swarms Murrells Inlet area home

An incident at a Murrells Inlet area home ended in one man’s arrest after he allegedly barricaded himself in a home on Kings Grant Drive.
Horry County police stated that the standoff stemmed from a domestic situation.
According to police the “female victim was able to leave the scene to contact law enforment.”
A heavy police presence, including a SWAT team, was outside the home after receiving a call about the situation around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The suspect came out and surrendered to authorities around 3 p.m., and police began clearing the scene.
“I just didn’t want to come out,” the suspect was heard saying. He exited the home and raised his hands up as a sign of surrender and kneeled before police when asked to get down on his knees.
Authorities outside the home declined to immediately comment on the nature of the incident and what charges the suspect was facing.
