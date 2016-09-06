North Myrtle Beach man charged in connection with sexual assault

A North Myrtle Beach man was arrested Monday in connection with criminal sexual assault, according to a police report.
Harold Gene Worley, 36, is charged with criminal sexual conduct, third-degree, jail records show.
North Myrtle Beach police were contacted Sept. 2 by Horry County police about a case that originated in the North Myrtle Beach area.
A North Myrtle Beach officer spoke with an Horry County policeman who was at a home in the Myrtle Beach area speaking with a victim who claimed to have been sexually abused by Worley while in the North Myrtle Beach area, according to a police report.
North Myrtle Beach police went to the home in Myrtle Beach and spoke with a woman who said she witnessed Worley involved in incidents with children, the report states.
Authorities said they asked Worley about one of the incidents and why he did it, and he first said he was depressed, but then started laughing and stated it was “just a game,” according to a police report.
The victims, whose ages were not listed, were taken to a counselor, where they allegedly mentioned other incidents involving Worley, the report says.
The victims talked to police while a Department of Social Services agent was present, and talked about other incidents involving Worley, authorities said.
