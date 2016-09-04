Community

September 4, 2016 8:30 AM

Holiday closings on Monday for Labor Day

The following agencies will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

Town halls, S.C.

▪ Andrews

▪ Aynor

▪ Briarcliffe Acres

▪ Conway

▪ Georgetown

▪ Loris

▪ Myrtle Beach

▪ North Myrtle Beach

▪ Pawleys Island

▪ Surfside Beach

Town halls, N.C.

▪ Brunswick County

▪ Calabash

▪ Carolina Shores

▪ Holden Beach

▪ Ocean Isle Beach

▪ Sunset Beach

Government offices

▪ Brunswick County, N.C.

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Postal Service

▪ All Branches

Utilities

▪ Conway Water

▪ Grand Strand Water and Sewer

▪ HTC | All retail locations closed except Pine Island will be open 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

▪ Horry Electric

▪ Little River Water

▪ Santee Cooper

Libraries

▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C.

▪ Chapin Memorial

▪ Georgetown County branches

▪ Horry County branches

Banks

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank of America

▪ BNC Bank

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ Conway National Bank

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Georgetown Kraft Credit Union

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ NBSC

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ PNC Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ TD Bank

▪ Tidelands Bank

▪ Vista Bank

▪ Wells Fargo

Colleges/universities

▪ Coastal Carolina University

▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College

Schools

▪ Brunswick County, N.C.

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Other services

▪ Coast RTA | administrative offices will be closed.

▪ Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs

▪ J. Bryan Floyd Community Center

▪  New Horizons HASCI Center

▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization, and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties.

The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be closed.

