Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Anahi Betanzo of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Natalia Rivas, June 14
Eddie and Alexa Kellam of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Carolina Marie Kellam, June 15
Bryce Gamble and Krystal Combs of Myrtle Beach, a son, Sage Alexander Gamble, June 15
Andrew and Jordan Fenderbosch of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Maggie McGill Fenderbosch, June 15
Justin and Lindsay Turbeville of Murrells Inlet, a son, Cruz Allen Turbeville, June 17
Conway Medical Center
Wesley and Hayley Kelly of Aynor, a son, Josiah Lee Kelly, June 11
Jared Martin and Kendra Joyner of Aynor, a daughter, Josie Harper Martin, June 11
Brentley and Victoria Broughton of Conway, a son, Brooks Ashton Broughton, June 12
Judd Edward Jackson and Jessica Lorraine Spaulding of Conway, a son, Judd Waylon Jackson, June 12
Travon Anderson and Ciara Heath of Conway, a son, Tristan Tra Anderson, June 12
Ken Grantham and Amanda Chevalier of Conway, a daughter, Addison Raegan Grantham, June 12
Federico Lopez Roman and Janette H Lopez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Danielle Grace Lopez, June 14
Mitchell and Karrie Melvin of Conway, a daughter, Kinsey Grace Melvin, June 14
Austin Smith and Stacy Altman of Myrtle Beach, a son, Connor Perry Smith, June 14
Scott Hardy and Maria Efimova of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Sophia Anna Efimova, June 15
Melckzedeck Carniero Silva and Paloma Deise De Lucena Pereira of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Makayla Carneiro De Lucena, June 15
Joe and Amanda Shenay of Myrtle Beach, a son, Seth Oedin Shenay, June 15
Gavin Vink and Caitlin Null of Conway, a daughter, Ashland Charlee Null, June 15
Tonald Davis and Chelsean Nicole Boyune of Conway, a daughter, Saraya Arianna Davis, June 17
Compiled by Gail Traver,gtraver@thesunnews.com
