Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Noah Zeigler and Zoey Singleton of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jsin Lee Matthew Ziegler, May 31
Adrian Grate and Samone Carr of Myrtle Beach, a daughter. Serayan Noelle Grate, June 3
Joshua and Madison Benson of Myrtle Beach, a son, Brooks Jay Benson, June 5
Jonathan and Angela Tester of Pawleys Island, a daughter, September Kay Tester, June 5
Thomas and Ashleigh Bracy of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Charlotte J Bracy, June 5
Richard Day and Jennifer Weathers of Myrtle Beach, a son, Bryson Alan Day, June 6
Adam and Eileen Law of Myrtle Beach, a son, Edward Patrick Law, June 6
Jacob Lee Jernigan and Emily Maria Churchill of Myrtle Beach, a son, Joseph Charles Lee Jernigan, June 6
Danny and Brittany Hope of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Olivia Hope, June 6
Van Nguyen and Ngan Le of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kayden Nguyen, June 6
James and Ashley Richard of Conway, a daughter, Elara Richard, June 7
Michael Beaumont and Jessica Powlas of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kinsley Grace Beaumont, June 9
Brent and Alison Lovell of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Alice “Tate” Lovell, June 11
Conway Medical Center
Fabian and Shanta Kendle of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Londyn Ariana Kendle, June 4
Michael and Jessica Ellerson of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Mackenzi Grace Ellerson, June 4
Fredis Raudales and Monique Strickland of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Penelope Rose Raudales, June 5
Cody Squires and Taylor Tindal of Conway, a daughter, Kylee Nocole Squires, June 6
Carol Ditto Jr and Summer Hill of Conway, a daughter, Lily Selene Ditto, June 6
Eli and Mirav Fadida of Myrtle Beach, a son, Yonatan Yechiel Fadida, June 7
Zachary Edwards and Bailee Riddle of Conway, a daughter, Londynn Elaine Edwards, June 7
Kiheem Grate and Kaitlin King of Conway, a son, Kaiden Elijah Kiheem Grate, June 7
Carla Kinlaw of Conway, a son, Jayceon Justin Jenkins, June 8
Brian and Danielle Hunt of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Lorelei Mae Hunt, June 8
Chyna Sheppard of Conway, a son, Qua’Shawn Tyrik Crawford Jr, June 9
Matthew Chick and Vanessa Clay of Conway, a son, Rylin Jayce Clay, June 9
Mark Rabon and Caroline Kelly of Galivants Ferry, a son, Jaxon James Rabon, June 9
William and Becky Rushing of Conway, a daughter, Maisie Rae Rushing, June 10
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
