Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Nicholas and Katelin Engler of North Myrtle Beach, a son, Elijah Nicholas Engler, April 25
Kurt and Katie Sculac of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Mae Louise Sculac, April 26
David Carr and Brittany Jessee of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Chevelle Noillie Orell Carr, April 28
Johnathon Clifford and Cortnee Causey of Murrells Inlet, a son, Shylo Clifford, April 29
Clayton and Maria Smith of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Alma Maclynn Smith, April 30
Chandler Green and Kaitlyn Kubicki of Myrtle Beach, a son, Carter Jay Green, May 1
Michael and Kathryn Worell of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Ava Quian Worrell, May 1
Kyle and Melissa Warnick of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Evan Jubilee Warnick, May 1
Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Chance Adams and Sydney Livingston of Georgetown, a daughter, Emeri Rose Adams, April 25
De’Andre Gadson and Jasmine Barr of Kingstree, a son, Bryston Samir Gadson, April 30
Allen and Tracy Morris of Georgetown, a son, Weldon “Wells” Harper Morris, April 30
Conway Medical Center
Teresa Lacunza of Murrells Inlet, a son, Cosmo Ivan Mamber, April 20
Robbie and Malissa Jones of Conway, a son Cason Allen Jones, April 23
Zhane Richardson of Myrtle Beach, a son, Andre Dylan Kaiden Huggines, April 23
Jamie Parsons of North Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Lilith Shea Parsons, April 23
Zayshawn Knowlin and Passion Green of Conway, a daughter, Zaliyah Zuriah Knowlin-Green, April 23
Vagner Sena and Victoria Ashley of Conway, a son, Antonio Ernesto Sena, April 24
Daquan Rowell and Caitlin Russell of Conway, a son, Kyrie Levon Rowell, April 25
Catalino Cano Lopez and Sebastiana Cardona Gomez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Alisia Camila Cano Cardona, April 25
Ashley Davis of Aynor, a son, Brantley James Hartfield, April 26
Andy and Nancy Bobier of Conway, a daughter, Norah Mae Bobier, April 26
Jessica Jo Custer of Conway, a daughter, Skyla Jewell Hemingway, April 26
John Tay III and Tajah Outar of Conway, a son, Naseem Ajail Tay, April 26
Casper and Leandra Allison of Little River, a son, Casper Kyrie Allison, April 27
Brandon Holden and Kourtney Hadden of Conway, a son, Mason Trey Holden, April 28
Paul and Amanda Muzyczyn of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Nadia Doris Muzyczyn, April 29
Derek Owens and Emma Laquidara of Conway, a son, Sheppard Anthony Owens, April 30
Drake and Kari Elkin of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Georgia Rose Tandy Elkin, April 30
Jonas Lagunas and Audrix Gamboa of Conway, a son, Jonah Jayden Lagunas, May 1
Lamar and Jennifer Richardson of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Laramie Brooke Richardson, May 1
Jose Sanchez and Kimberly Moreno of Gresham, a daughter, Miya C. Sanchez, May 2
Matthew Johnson and Leslie Perkins of Conway, a son, Aiden Hendrix Johnson, May 2
Tristan Case and Haley Diamond of Conway, a son, Waylon David Jackson Case, May 4
Timothy and Allison Abbott of Myrtle Beach, a son, Joshua Scott Abbott, May 4
Miles and Jacquelyn Schulte of Conway, a daughter, Coraline Olive Schulte, May 5
Christian Cox and Savannah Rowe of Aynor, a daughter, Makenna Kale Cox, May 5
