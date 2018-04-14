Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

April 14, 2018 05:00 AM

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Jason and Hannah Cardwell of Surfside Beach, a son, Jacob Wayne Cardwell, April 3

Daniel Moore and Jessica Harrelson of Georgetown, a son, Daniel Tanner Moore, April 4

Curtis Santana and Christina Timmons of Myrtle Beach, a son, Carson Noah Santana, April 4

Robert and Kayla Will of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kamden Rae Will, April 6

Casey Maier and Thomas Lloyd of Murrells Inlet, a son, Thomas Bowen Maier, April 4

Steth Dailey and Ashley Lowrimore of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Harleigh Dailey, April 7

Conway Medical Center

Matthew and Michelle Desjardins of Conway, a son, Julian Lee Desjardins, April 2

Sarah Vance of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kenna Crystal Allen, April 2

Catherine Bonner of Myrtle Beach, a son, Matthew Joseph Fierimonte Jr, April 2

John and Ashley Proctor of Conway, a son, Jones Clemson Proctor, April 3

Matthew and Stacy Becker of Myrtle Beach, a son, Camden Joseph Becker, April 3

Daniel Thompson and Suzanna Carranza of Longs, a son, Daniel Ray Thompson, April 3

Josh and Kelly Hardwick of Conway, a son, Tate Samuel Hardwick, April 3

Brooklyn Bennett of Myrtle Beach, a son, Karsinn Kenneth Bennett, April 4

Jimmy and China Boggs of Conway, a daughter, Saphira Rose Boggs, April 4

Nyeisha Parker of Conway, a daughter, Khristian McKenize Moses, April 5

Ivone Barojas and Ruben Serrano of Conway, a son, Matias Serrano Barojas, April 6

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

