Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Jason and Hannah Cardwell of Surfside Beach, a son, Jacob Wayne Cardwell, April 3
Daniel Moore and Jessica Harrelson of Georgetown, a son, Daniel Tanner Moore, April 4
Curtis Santana and Christina Timmons of Myrtle Beach, a son, Carson Noah Santana, April 4
Robert and Kayla Will of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kamden Rae Will, April 6
Casey Maier and Thomas Lloyd of Murrells Inlet, a son, Thomas Bowen Maier, April 4
Steth Dailey and Ashley Lowrimore of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Harleigh Dailey, April 7
Conway Medical Center
Matthew and Michelle Desjardins of Conway, a son, Julian Lee Desjardins, April 2
Sarah Vance of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kenna Crystal Allen, April 2
Catherine Bonner of Myrtle Beach, a son, Matthew Joseph Fierimonte Jr, April 2
John and Ashley Proctor of Conway, a son, Jones Clemson Proctor, April 3
Matthew and Stacy Becker of Myrtle Beach, a son, Camden Joseph Becker, April 3
Daniel Thompson and Suzanna Carranza of Longs, a son, Daniel Ray Thompson, April 3
Josh and Kelly Hardwick of Conway, a son, Tate Samuel Hardwick, April 3
Brooklyn Bennett of Myrtle Beach, a son, Karsinn Kenneth Bennett, April 4
Jimmy and China Boggs of Conway, a daughter, Saphira Rose Boggs, April 4
Nyeisha Parker of Conway, a daughter, Khristian McKenize Moses, April 5
Ivone Barojas and Ruben Serrano of Conway, a son, Matias Serrano Barojas, April 6
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
