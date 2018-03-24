Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

March 24, 2018 05:00 AM

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Joshua and Jessica Barton of Myrtle Beach, a son, Grayson Kal Barton, March 12

Daniel Miller and Amanda Faircloth of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Alexis Clare Miller, March 14

Shermond Robinson and Tyeshia Allston of Myrtle Beach, a son Trew Nixon Robinson, March 15

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kaelin Ballard and Kennedy Adams of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Emilia Gates Ballard, March 15

Conway Medical Center

Matthew Helms and Mikayla Chiappini-Helms of Myrtle Beach, a son, Anthony Chandler Chiappini-Helms, March 12

Timothy Cooper and Samantha Morgan of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Kylinn Michelle Cooper, March 12

Jacob and Stephanie Slate of Conway, a son, Corran Joseph Slate, March 13

James Moore and Breeanna McClain of Conway, Lilliana Rose Moore, March 13

Bobby Fowler and Lindsey Brown of Conway, William Jaxson Fowler, March 14

Joey Sherrock and Lisa Allen of Conway, a daughter, Aubree Rose Sherrock, March 14

Wyatt Whitaker and Rebecca Francis of Conway, a son, Warren Scott Whitaker, March 14

Dan and Kristen DiMaggio of Galivants Ferry, a son, Jack Palmer DiMaggio, March 15

Marrisa Atkinson of Conway, a son, Brayden Michael Atkinson, March 15

Casey and Victoria Jones of Aynor, a son, Kayden James Jones, March 16

Mike and Nikki Dillehay of Conway, a son, Maize Matthew Dillehay, March 17

Jon and Lindsey Banker of Conway, a daughter, Rorilynn Sky Banker, March 17

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach

View More Video