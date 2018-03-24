Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Joshua and Jessica Barton of Myrtle Beach, a son, Grayson Kal Barton, March 12
Daniel Miller and Amanda Faircloth of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Alexis Clare Miller, March 14
Shermond Robinson and Tyeshia Allston of Myrtle Beach, a son Trew Nixon Robinson, March 15
Kaelin Ballard and Kennedy Adams of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Emilia Gates Ballard, March 15
Conway Medical Center
Matthew Helms and Mikayla Chiappini-Helms of Myrtle Beach, a son, Anthony Chandler Chiappini-Helms, March 12
Timothy Cooper and Samantha Morgan of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Kylinn Michelle Cooper, March 12
Jacob and Stephanie Slate of Conway, a son, Corran Joseph Slate, March 13
James Moore and Breeanna McClain of Conway, Lilliana Rose Moore, March 13
Bobby Fowler and Lindsey Brown of Conway, William Jaxson Fowler, March 14
Joey Sherrock and Lisa Allen of Conway, a daughter, Aubree Rose Sherrock, March 14
Wyatt Whitaker and Rebecca Francis of Conway, a son, Warren Scott Whitaker, March 14
Dan and Kristen DiMaggio of Galivants Ferry, a son, Jack Palmer DiMaggio, March 15
Marrisa Atkinson of Conway, a son, Brayden Michael Atkinson, March 15
Casey and Victoria Jones of Aynor, a son, Kayden James Jones, March 16
Mike and Nikki Dillehay of Conway, a son, Maize Matthew Dillehay, March 17
Jon and Lindsey Banker of Conway, a daughter, Rorilynn Sky Banker, March 17
