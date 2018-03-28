Community

Here's what's closed for the Good Friday holiday

March 28, 2018 05:00 AM

The following agencies will be closed Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

Town halls, S.C.

Andrews

Briarcliffe Acres

Conway

Georgetown

Loris

North Myrtle Beach

Pawleys Island

Surfside Beach

Town halls, N.C.

Brunswick County

Calabash

Carolina Shores

Holden Beach | Open Fri. 3/30 Closed Mon. 4/2

Ocean Isle Beach

Sunset Beach

Government offices

Brunswick County, N.C.

Georgetown County

Horry County

Utilities

Conway Water

HTC

Horry Electric

Little River Water

Santee Cooper

Libraries

Brunswick Southport, N.C.

Georgetown County branches | Closed Mar. 30 & 31

Horry County

Colleges/universities

Coastal Carolina University

Horry Georgetown Technical College

School Districts

Horry

Other services

Coast RTA | administrative offices will be closed

The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be oen regular hours Good Friday.

