Here's what's closed for the Good Friday holiday

The following agencies will be closed Friday for the Good Friday holiday.
Town halls, S.C.
▪ Andrews
▪ Briarcliffe Acres
▪ Conway
▪ Georgetown
▪ Loris
▪ North Myrtle Beach
▪ Pawleys Island
▪ Surfside Beach
Town halls, N.C.
▪ Brunswick County
▪ Calabash
▪ Carolina Shores
▪ Holden Beach | Open Fri. 3/30 Closed Mon. 4/2
▪ Ocean Isle Beach
▪ Sunset Beach
Government offices
▪ Brunswick County, N.C.
▪ Georgetown County
▪ Horry County
Utilities
▪ Conway Water
▪ HTC
▪ Horry Electric
▪ Little River Water
▪ Santee Cooper
Libraries
▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C.
▪ Georgetown County branches | Closed Mar. 30 & 31
▪ Horry County
Colleges/universities
▪ Coastal Carolina University
▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College
School Districts
▪ Horry
Other services
▪ Coast RTA | administrative offices will be closed
The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be oen regular hours Good Friday.
