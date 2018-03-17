Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital
Benny and Michelle Hairfield of Pawleys Island, a daughter, Courtney Elaine Hairfield, March 1
Shawn Dimter and Tosha Boyle of Surfside Beach, a son, Greyson Hunter Dimter, March 4
Conway Medical Center
Lacy Chestnut of Conway, a son, Nevaeh Sar’Anha Chestnut, March 5
Shuzah Holmes and Zohria Johnson of Conway, a daughter, Laylannie Noelle Holmes, March 5
Kenneith Bellamy and Cassidy Mooney of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Khloe Nicole Mooney, March 5
Jose Dozier and Kristy Kethe of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ansley Elise Dozier, March 5
Amanda Plemmons of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Andrea Riley Reyner, March 5
Terrell and Candi Ferguson of Conway, a son O’mega Prince Ferguson, March 6
Kathryn Delaney Baldwin of Conway, a son, Rylen Caleb Cook, March 6
Antonio Gowans and Kiera Graham of Conway, a daughter, A’lilyana Keyani Gowans, March 6
Christina Iglesias of Conway, a daughter, Ashlyn Marie Fisher, March 7
Chase and Amanda Alford of Galivants Ferry, a son, Coley Daniel Alford, March 7
Johnnie Jackson and Lauren Brimlow of Conway, a daughter, Julia Rose Jackson, March 7
Erick and Kaylynn Borjas of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kaliana Rose Borjas, March 8
Farangis Akilkhanova of Myrtle Beach, a son, Abdulkabir Madaminov, March 8
Jose and Amber Hernandez of Conway, a son, Samuel Jose Hernandez, March 9
Joseph Patterson and Dayna Foust of Myrtle Beach, a son, Nolan Jeremiah Patterson, March 9
Parker Andersen of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kahlia Lynda gene Small, March 10
Gerar Andres Florez Amaya and Andrea Juliana Esteban Ortiz of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jack James Florez Esteban, March 10
Joshua Pickett and Marquita Jett of Conway, a son, Josiah Devon Pickett, March 10
Charleston Lowery of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Myra Ava-Marie Lowery, March 11
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
