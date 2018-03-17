Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

March 17, 2018 05:00 AM

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital

Benny and Michelle Hairfield of Pawleys Island, a daughter, Courtney Elaine Hairfield, March 1

Shawn Dimter and Tosha Boyle of Surfside Beach, a son, Greyson Hunter Dimter, March 4

Conway Medical Center

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lacy Chestnut of Conway, a son, Nevaeh Sar’Anha Chestnut, March 5

Shuzah Holmes and Zohria Johnson of Conway, a daughter, Laylannie Noelle Holmes, March 5

Kenneith Bellamy and Cassidy Mooney of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Khloe Nicole Mooney, March 5

Jose Dozier and Kristy Kethe of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ansley Elise Dozier, March 5

Amanda Plemmons of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Andrea Riley Reyner, March 5

Terrell and Candi Ferguson of Conway, a son O’mega Prince Ferguson, March 6

Kathryn Delaney Baldwin of Conway, a son, Rylen Caleb Cook, March 6

Antonio Gowans and Kiera Graham of Conway, a daughter, A’lilyana Keyani Gowans, March 6

Christina Iglesias of Conway, a daughter, Ashlyn Marie Fisher, March 7

Chase and Amanda Alford of Galivants Ferry, a son, Coley Daniel Alford, March 7

Johnnie Jackson and Lauren Brimlow of Conway, a daughter, Julia Rose Jackson, March 7

Erick and Kaylynn Borjas of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kaliana Rose Borjas, March 8

Farangis Akilkhanova of Myrtle Beach, a son, Abdulkabir Madaminov, March 8

Jose and Amber Hernandez of Conway, a son, Samuel Jose Hernandez, March 9

Joseph Patterson and Dayna Foust of Myrtle Beach, a son, Nolan Jeremiah Patterson, March 9

Parker Andersen of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kahlia Lynda gene Small, March 10

Gerar Andres Florez Amaya and Andrea Juliana Esteban Ortiz of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jack James Florez Esteban, March 10

Joshua Pickett and Marquita Jett of Conway, a son, Josiah Devon Pickett, March 10

Charleston Lowery of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Myra Ava-Marie Lowery, March 11

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach

View More Video