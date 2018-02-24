Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital
Shana Armstrong of Georgetown, a son, Saylor Armstrong, February 15
Vincent and Ashley Summers of Myrtle Beach, a son, Brayden Summers, February 17
Matthew and Maria Terpstra of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Emma Rose Terpstra, February 17
Conway Medical Center
Easton and Christina Selby of Conway, a daughter, Ella Marcoux Selby, February 11
Miranda Nicol of Myrtle Beach, a son, Andrew Joseph Nicol, February 12
Laseto SeQuan Gibson and Ratta Janike Murrell of Myrtle Beach, a son, Zamar SeQuan Gibson, February 12
Kaci Watson of Conway, a son, Jovi Lavar Smith, February 13
Jamika-Mae Shepard of Conway, a son, Mekhi Alexander Beckmon, February 13
Austin Stevens and Linda Presson of Conway, a son, Adam Cary Stevens, February 13
Maggie Cline of Aynor, a son, Brently Hayze Cline, February 14
Jose Pimentel-Navarro and Dana Vazquez Duenas of Conway, a son, Liam Gabriel Pimentel-Vazquez, February 15
Maurice Byfield and Erica Edwards of Myrtle Beach, a son, Okarrie Byfield, February 15
Leroy Hemingway and Crystal Smith of Conway, a son, Deondre Hemingway, February 15
Daniel Wright and Ashley Newman of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kallie Christina Wright, February 15
Scott and Amber Smith of Conway, a son, Keaton Scott Smith, February 16
Jesse Hardwick and Allison Watts of Conway, a son, Landon Carter Hardwick, February 16
Brianna Ferguson of Conway, a daughter, Arianna Liyah Bodger, February 17
Jonathan and Ashley Hall of Conway, a son, Dallas Raines Hall, February 18
