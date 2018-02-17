Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

February 17, 2018 05:00 AM

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital

Shawn Braxton and Amanda Hernandez of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Mariah Shawnte Braxton, February 7

Brett and Anne Ikerd of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Daisy Anne Ikerd, February 9

Martin Price and Amber Martin of Conway, a son, Wyatt Andrew-Gene Price, February 11

Michael Doepel and Rachael Mills of Myrtle Beach, a son, Wade Justin Doepel, February 12

Michael and Ashley Robertson of Murrells Inlet, a son, Matthew McGregor Robertson, February 12

Mark Godaire and Michelle Wright of Murrells Inlet, a son, Kai Anthony Godaire-Wright, February 12

Conway Medical Center

Dajata Legette of Marion, a son, Aizaiah Gabriel Williamson, February 5

Shafter and Margaret Johnston of Conway, a son, Waylon Shafter Johnston, February 5

Ebony Green of Conway, a daughter, Riley Aliyah Frazier, February 5

Ebony Green of Conway, a son, Ryan Todd Frazier, February 5

Derek Todd and Stacy Elwood of Myrtle Beach, a son, Gavin Ryder Todd, February 5

Estefani Estazuy of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jake Anderson Estazuy, February 5

Bradford and Jacqueline Daniels of Conway, a daughter, Annaliese Rose Daniels, February 5

Jae’yaunalee Hall of Conway, a daughter, Brilliance Malia-Keane Hall, February 6

Ed and Andrea Evans of Myrtle Beach, a son, Andrew Lawrence Evans, February 7

Brandon Brown and Brianna Conley of Conway, a daughter, Blyss April Brown, February 7

Matthew Cheatle and Lylah Beaton of Conway, a daughter, Olivia Nicole Beaton, February 7

Melissa Bergeron of Aynor, a son, Kaison William Tindall, February 8

Trevor Cheek and Jenna Hughes of Myrtle Beach, a son, Joshua David Cheek, February 8

James and Leigh Ann Harman of Conway, a son, Aiden Parker Harman, February 9

David and Ashley Terry of Conway, a son, Asher Jordan Terry, February 9

Preston Strickland and Virginia Jones of Conway, a daughter, Alayna Marie Strickland, February 10

Jannial Robinson and Nokeisha Hunte’ of Nichols, a daughter, Jaliyah Lynn Robinson, February 10

Sean Johnson of Longs, a son, Kaleb Avery Johnson, February 10

Roberto Rawlins Jr and Asia-Simone Rawlins of Conway, a son, Xerxes Da’Mauri Eugene Rawlins, February 10

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

