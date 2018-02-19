Community

Closings for the Presidents’ Day holiday

February 19, 2018 05:00 AM

The following agencies will be closed Monday for the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Town halls, S.C.

▪ Andrews

▪ Briarcliffe Acres

▪ Georgetown

Government offices

▪ Georgetown County

Postal Service

▪ All Branches

Libraries

▪ Georgetown County branches

Banks

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank of America

▪ BNC Bank

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ NBSC

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ Pinnacle Financial Partners

▪ PNC Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ TD Bank

▪ United Community Bank

▪ Wells Fargo

School Districts

▪ Brunswick | Make-Up Day

▪ Georgetown | Make-Up Day

▪ Horry | Make-Up Day

Other services

▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization, and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties.

The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be open regular hours.

