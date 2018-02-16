Closings for the Presidents’ Day holiday

The following agencies will be closed Monday for the Presidents’ Day holiday.
Town halls, S.C.
▪ Andrews
▪ Briarcliffe Acres
▪ Georgetown
Government offices
▪ Georgetown County
Postal Service
▪ All Branches
Libraries
▪ Georgetown County branches
Banks
▪ Anderson Brothers Bank
▪ BB&T
▪ Bank of America
▪ BNC Bank
▪ Carolina Bank
▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union
▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank
▪ Crescom Bank
▪ First Citizens Bank
▪ First Palmetto Bank
▪ Horry County State Bank
▪ NBSC
▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust
▪ Pinnacle Financial Partners
▪ PNC Bank
▪ Sandhills Bank
▪ South Atlantic Bank
▪ South State Bank
▪ TD Bank
▪ United Community Bank
▪ Wells Fargo
School Districts
▪ Brunswick | Make-Up Day
▪ Georgetown | Make-Up Day
▪ Horry | Make-Up Day
Other services
▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization, and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties.
The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be open regular hours.
