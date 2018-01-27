Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital
Mason Meenach and Kailey Ronk of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kaison Lee Meenach, January 16
Joseph Grate Jr and Latasha Moultrie of Georgetown, a son, Kason J. Grate, January 18
Chad and Amanda Van Natta of Murrells Inlet, a son, Klay Anthony Van Natta, January 18
Chad and Nicole Schildt of Conway, a son, Cayson Maddox Schildt, January 19
Conway Medical Center
Michael Kimble and Virgilia Pennington of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Liyah Skyy Kimble, January 14
George and Whitney Coons Jr of Conway, a son, Remington Case Coons, January 15
Justin and Donette Martin of Conway, a daughter, Rebecca Anne Martin, January 16
Matt Moreland and Catlin Gesford of Conway, a son, Bramley Bo Moreland, January 16
Jim Sharp and Kate Kunis of Conway, a son, Elijah Robert Sharp, January 18
Hussein Safa and Katelyn Lavigne-Safa of Conway, a son, Jonah Hussein Lavigne-Safa, January 19
Charly Bird Tido and Olin Odoko of Conway, a son, Charlie Bird Tido, January 21
