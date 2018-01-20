Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

January 20, 2018 05:00 AM

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital

Walter Robinson III and Christine Miller of Myrtle Beach, a son, Alexander Phoenix Robinson, January 7

Chris and Hannah Saia of Murrells Inlet, a son, Christopher Robert Saia Jr, January 7

Kendall Anderson and Briana Wells of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Emery Anderson, January 7

Xavier and Megan Taft of Myrtle Beach, a son, Amari Lawrence Taft, January 8

Melaysia Moore of Conway, a daughter, Mi’Lan Moore, January 8

Burton and Ashley Dixon of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Claire Elizabeth Dixon, January 8

Allen Stone and Ashley Fisher of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Evelyn Grace Stone, January 11

Nicholas Lear and Tabatha Randall of Myrtle Beach, a son, Grayson Leonard Lear, January 11

Brittany Lynne-Marie Richardson of Myrtle Beach, a son, Brayden Hunter-Lee Richardson, January 14

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital

Kimani Thomas and R’amee Myers of Georgetown, a daughter, Karmynn Kamauri Thomas, January 12

Conway Medical Center

Adrian Del Carmen Pena and Beatriz Hernandez Pulido of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ximena Del Carmen Hernandez, January 8

Blake and Caitlin Martin of Conway, a daughter, Katherine Rae Martin, January 9

Seth Mackesy and Brooke Ignarski of Conway, a son, Carter Leo Mackesy, January 9

James Jackson and Tresa Blume of Conway, a daughter, Meadow Marlene Lilly Jackson, January 10

Diego Garcia and Brittany Hardwick of Conway, a son, Maui Finn Garcia-Hardwick, January 10

James and Patricia Truett II of Conway, a daughter, Karleigh Jane Truett, January 11

Brandon and Aleisha Causey of Conway, a daughter, Brooklyn Faith Causey, January 11

Hilario Hernandez Flores and Luz Maria Rossette Lima of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Sophia Hernandez Rosette, January 11

Jalen Frazier and Nysia Fulmore of Conway, a daughter, Aubree Jai Frazier, January 12

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

