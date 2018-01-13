Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

January 13, 2018 05:00 AM

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital

James and Amy Connaughton of Murrells Inlet, a son, Cooper Reid Connaughton, January 1

Robert Floyd III and America Floyd of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Sarah Patricia Floyd, January 2

Paul Elliott and Haley Swartout of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Amelia Marie Elliot, January 5

Jason Bargerstock and Sondra Houghton of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jackson Bargerstock, January 5

Ryan Kerrigan and Amy Donahue of Surfside Beach, a son, Connor P. Kerrigan, January 6

Conway Medical Center

Kenneth Faulk and Brittenee Mills of Conway, a son, Kenneth James Faulk Jr, December 30

Andrew Podwats and Hannah Barefoot of Aynor, a daughter, Ava Leigh Podwats, January 2

Keith and Amy Batelotte of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Lyla Rose Bartelotte, January 2

Ismael Vega Islas and Maribel Feria Leon of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ian Vega Feria, January 3

Eddrick and Octavia Lewis of Myrtle Beach, a son, Aaron Edlee Lewis, January 3

Lauren Belcher of Conway, a daughter, Gabriella Grace Belcher, January 3

Amanda Morse of Conway, a son, Mateo Lorenzo Powell-Morse, January 4

Thomas and Alissa Mills of Conway, a son, Caleb Thomas Mills, January 5

Shawnita McElveen of Longs, a son, Dallas De’Mari-James McElveen, January 5

Frankie and Jasmine Stewart of Conway, a son, King Jordan Eugene D’vaughn Stewart, January 5

William Prenatt and Natali Amaradasa of Conway, a son, Lucas Nathaniel Prenatt January 7

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

