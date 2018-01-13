Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital
James and Amy Connaughton of Murrells Inlet, a son, Cooper Reid Connaughton, January 1
Robert Floyd III and America Floyd of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Sarah Patricia Floyd, January 2
Paul Elliott and Haley Swartout of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Amelia Marie Elliot, January 5
Jason Bargerstock and Sondra Houghton of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jackson Bargerstock, January 5
Ryan Kerrigan and Amy Donahue of Surfside Beach, a son, Connor P. Kerrigan, January 6
Conway Medical Center
Kenneth Faulk and Brittenee Mills of Conway, a son, Kenneth James Faulk Jr, December 30
Andrew Podwats and Hannah Barefoot of Aynor, a daughter, Ava Leigh Podwats, January 2
Keith and Amy Batelotte of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Lyla Rose Bartelotte, January 2
Ismael Vega Islas and Maribel Feria Leon of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ian Vega Feria, January 3
Eddrick and Octavia Lewis of Myrtle Beach, a son, Aaron Edlee Lewis, January 3
Lauren Belcher of Conway, a daughter, Gabriella Grace Belcher, January 3
Amanda Morse of Conway, a son, Mateo Lorenzo Powell-Morse, January 4
Thomas and Alissa Mills of Conway, a son, Caleb Thomas Mills, January 5
Shawnita McElveen of Longs, a son, Dallas De’Mari-James McElveen, January 5
Frankie and Jasmine Stewart of Conway, a son, King Jordan Eugene D’vaughn Stewart, January 5
William Prenatt and Natali Amaradasa of Conway, a son, Lucas Nathaniel Prenatt January 7
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
