Closings for the Martin Luther King holiday

The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach

The Sun Fun Festival and the Native Son's Salt Games combined to kick off the unofficial first weekend of summer in Myrtle Beach. Saturday's events included contests of strength, endurance and skill, a parade, live music and a parachute jump by the Army's Golden Knights. Both events continue on Sunday along at Plyler Park, the Boardwalk and the old Pavilion site.