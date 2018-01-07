Community

Area schools to operate on delayed schedule Monday

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

January 07, 2018 03:10 PM

Horry County schools are the latest to announce that they will operate on a two-hour delay schedule Monday morning.

Early in the day Georgetown County schools announced their delayed schedule due to extremely low temperatures and ice on side streets and secondary roads, according to a release.

All buses for both districts will run on a two-hour delay, but all employees should report at their normal times.

Both Horry and Georgetown county schools closed their doors last week due to Winter Storm Grayson that brought snow and ice to the Grand Strand.

Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic

