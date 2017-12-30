Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

December 30, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Curtis and Stacey Hammond of Myrtle Beach, a son, Carson Everett Hammond, December 20

Chad and Tanya Rentz of Pawleys Island, a son, Sebastian Chadwell Rentz, December 20

Adam and Amanda Powley of Pawleys Island, a son, Gabriel Jaxon Powley, December 25

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital

Justin and Tracey Wood of Murrells Inlet, a son, Alexander Thomas Wood, December 12

Conway Medical Center

Walace Silva Barros and Pamela Dias Teotonio of Myrtle Beach, a son Joao Pedro Dias Barros, December 17

Alfredo Reyes Vera and Ilse Ivette Pulido Marin of Conway, a son, Alfredo Elias Reyes Pulido, December 18

Hector Hernandez Martinez and Karla Josselyn Merino Lone of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Jesslyn Sophia Hernandez Merino, December 18

Austin and Brittany Bischoff of Conway, a daughter, Penelope “Poppy” Rose Bischoff, December 18

Scott and Mia Toomer of Conway, a daughter, Malia Skye Toomer, December 19

Maria del Pilar Pedraza of Conway, a daughter, Mia Pedraza, December 20

Gemar Dewitt and Brittany Legette of Conway, a daughter, Aubree Giselle Dewitt, December 22

David and Deniz Yasar of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Olivia Ada Yasar, December 23

John and Noelle Herrington of Conway, a daughter, Lux Noelle Herrington, December 24

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

