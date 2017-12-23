Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Ronald Carter Jr and Melissa Myotte-Carter of Murrells Inlet, a son, Winston Yensid Carter, December 13
Bat-Chen Crudo of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Noga Levy, December 14
Teri Thomas and Robin Koetz, a daughter, Kylie Hope Thomas, December 15
Conway Medical Center
Justin and Ashley Powell of Conway, a son, Edward Augustine Powell, December11
Shannon Sanders-Coleman and Courtney Thomas of Conway, a daughter, Amaya Michelle Sanders, December 11
William and Jessica Hayden IV of Conway, a son, Caleb William Hayden, December 12
Wilson Mishoe and Katelyn Baker of Conway, a son, John Wilson Mishoe III, December 12
Rick and Stacey Vines of Conway, a son, Wyatt Steven Vines, December 13
Brandon Nance and Shannon Parton of Conway, a son, Michael Anthony Nance, December14
Justin Johnson and Brenda Escalante of Conway, a daughter, Juliette Liliana Johnson, December 14
Christopher and Meredith Young of Conway, a daughter, Mia Christine Young, December 15
Jeremy and Jessica Schwartz of Myrtle Beach, a daughter (Twin) , Emily Grace Schwartz, December 15
Jeremy and Jessica Schwartz of Myrtle Beach, a son (Twin) , River Carideo Schwartz, December 15
Alberto Zamora Azuara and Maria del Rosario Sarabia of Myrtle Beach, a son, Dylan Zamona Sarabia, December 16
Jorge Omar Linares and Barbara Cartwright of Conway, a daughter. Stephanie Macaria Linares Cartwright, December 17
Eric Detloff and Alena Turko of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Jennifer Grace Dettloff, December 17
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
