Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

December 23, 2017 05:00 AM

Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Ronald Carter Jr and Melissa Myotte-Carter of Murrells Inlet, a son, Winston Yensid Carter, December 13

Bat-Chen Crudo of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Noga Levy, December 14

Teri Thomas and Robin Koetz, a daughter, Kylie Hope Thomas, December 15

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Conway Medical Center

Justin and Ashley Powell of Conway, a son, Edward Augustine Powell, December11

Shannon Sanders-Coleman and Courtney Thomas of Conway, a daughter, Amaya Michelle Sanders, December 11

William and Jessica Hayden IV of Conway, a son, Caleb William Hayden, December 12

Wilson Mishoe and Katelyn Baker of Conway, a son, John Wilson Mishoe III, December 12

Rick and Stacey Vines of Conway, a son, Wyatt Steven Vines, December 13

Brandon Nance and Shannon Parton of Conway, a son, Michael Anthony Nance, December14

Justin Johnson and Brenda Escalante of Conway, a daughter, Juliette Liliana Johnson, December 14

Christopher and Meredith Young of Conway, a daughter, Mia Christine Young, December 15

Jeremy and Jessica Schwartz of Myrtle Beach, a daughter (Twin) , Emily Grace Schwartz, December 15

Jeremy and Jessica Schwartz of Myrtle Beach, a son (Twin) , River Carideo Schwartz, December 15

Alberto Zamora Azuara and Maria del Rosario Sarabia of Myrtle Beach, a son, Dylan Zamona Sarabia, December 16

Jorge Omar Linares and Barbara Cartwright of Conway, a daughter. Stephanie Macaria Linares Cartwright, December 17

Eric Detloff and Alena Turko of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Jennifer Grace Dettloff, December 17

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach

    The Sun Fun Festival and the Native Son's Salt Games combined to kick off the unofficial first weekend of summer in Myrtle Beach. Saturday's events included contests of strength, endurance and skill, a parade, live music and a parachute jump by the Army's Golden Knights. Both events continue on Sunday along at Plyler Park, the Boardwalk and the old Pavilion site.

The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach

The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach 1:23

The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach
Billy Roberts talks old times at Myrtle's Market 1:59

Billy Roberts talks old times at Myrtle's Market
Conway wets down brand-new fire engine in ceremony and pushes truck into new home 1:27

Conway wets down brand-new fire engine in ceremony and pushes truck into new home

View More Video