Closings for the Christmas holiday

December 26, 2017 05:00 AM

The following agencies will be closed Tuesday 12/26/2017 for the Christmas holiday. Please see detailed list for extended closings.

Town halls, S.C.

▪ Andrews

▪ Aynor

▪ Briarcliffe Acres | will reopen Thursday 12/28

▪ Conway

▪ Georgetown

▪ Loris

▪ Myrtle Beach

▪ North Myrtle Beach

▪ Pawleys Island

▪ Surfside Beach

Town halls, N.C.

▪ Brunswick County

▪ Calabash

▪ Carolina Shores

▪ Holden Beach | will reopen Thursday 12/28

▪ Ocean Isle Beach | will reopen Thursday 12/28

▪ Sunset Beach | will reopen Thursday 12/28

Government offices

▪ Brunswick County, N.C.

▪ Georgetown County | will be closed 12/22-12/26

▪ Horry County | All Horry County offices, other than public safety operations, will be closed on : 12/26 & 12/27

Utilities

▪ Conway Water | Will reopen 12/28

▪ Grand Strand Water and Sewer

▪ HTC

▪ Horry Electric

▪ Little River Water

▪ Santee Cooper

Libraries

▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C.

▪ Chapin Memorial

▪ Georgetown County branches

▪ Horry County

Colleges/universities

▪ Coastal Carolina University

▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College

School Districts

▪ Brunswick

▪ Georgetown

▪ Horry

Other services

▪  Coast RTA Administrative Offices | Closed 12/26 & 12/27 (Normal business hours for the administrative offices will resume: Thursday, 12/28)

▪ Grand Strand Senior Center

▪ J. Bryan Floyd Community Center

▪ Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs

▪ Horry County Council on Aging

▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization, and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties.

The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be open 12/26/17.

