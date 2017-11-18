Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

November 18, 2017 05:00 AM

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital

Justin Merrill and Patricia Hudson of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, River Rose Merrill, November 6

Alvin Green and Alyssa Morton of Murrells Inlet, a son, Aeliors Jeffrey Green, November 7

Matthew and Katlin O’Dell of Murrells Inlet, a son, Miles Rodney O’Dell, November 8

Dr. Douglas and Catherine Swartz of Pawleys Island, a daughter, Chasity Swartz, November 9

K.C. and Manda Wetzel of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Layla Rae Wetzel, November 12

Conway Medical Center

Keystone Lorow and Kylie Neverett of Myrtle Beach, a son, Braxson Aron Lorow, November 6

Craig and Alisha Hendrix of Tabor City, a son, Maverick Crew Hendrix, November 6

Stormy Gamble of Columbia, a daughter, Skylar Ciera Gamble, November 6

Scott and Kara Gainey of Conway, a son, Liam Michael Gainey, November 6

Tyrell Woodberry and Shannon Grate of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Layla Lashay Woodberry, November 6

Travis Wilson and Sidney Stenger of Longs, a son, Kamar MyKal Wilson, November 6

William and Cassandra Jones of Myrtle Beach, a son, Caleb Craig Jones, November 7

Torren and Alexa Byrd of Conway, a daughter, Victoria Marie Byrd, November 7

Cody and Whitney Tuten of Conway, a son, Cayson Wayne Tuten, November 8

Kenneth Garlock Jr and Brittany Rudisill of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Madalynn Mackenzie Garlock, November 8

Jeremy and Adrienne Halpin of Myrtle Beach, a son, Logan Willliam Halpin, November 9

Cusebio Hernandez Morales and Cecilia Molina Acevedo of Conway, a son, Alexi Rodrigo Hernandez Molina, November 10

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

