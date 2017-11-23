Community

Closings for the Thanksgiving holiday

November 23, 2017 05:00 AM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

The following agencies will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Town halls, S.C.

▪ Andrews

▪ Aynor

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

▪ Briarcliffe Acres

▪ Conway

▪ Georgetown

▪ Loris

▪ Myrtle Beach

▪ North Myrtle Beach

▪ Pawleys Island

▪ Surfside Beach

Town halls, N.C.

▪ Brunswick County

▪ Calabash

▪ Carolina Shores

▪ Holden Beach

▪ Ocean Isle Beach

▪ Sunset Beach

Government offices

▪ Brunswick County, N.C.

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County | Closed 23rd & 24th

Postal Service

▪ All Branches

Utilities

▪ Conway Water

▪ Grand Strand Water and Sewer

▪ HTC

▪ Horry Electric

▪ Little River Water

▪ Santee Cooper

Libraries

▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C.

▪ Chapin Memorial

▪ Georgetown County branches

▪ Horry County | Closed 23,24,25

Banks

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank | Will be closing at 1 PM on Wed. 11/22

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank of America

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ Conway National Bank

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ NBSC

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ Pinnacle Financial Partners

▪ PNC Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ TD Bank

▪ United Community Bank

▪ Wells Fargo

Colleges/universities

▪ Coastal Carolina University

▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College

School Districts

▪ Brunswick

▪ Georgetown

▪ Horry

Other services

▪ Coast RTA Bus Service

▪ Coast RTA Administrative Offices

▪ Grand Strand Senior Center

▪ Horry County Council on Aging

▪ J. Bryan Floyd Community Center

▪ North Myrtle Beach Aquatic Center

▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization, and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties.

The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be closed Thursday, November23rd.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach

    The Sun Fun Festival and the Native Son's Salt Games combined to kick off the unofficial first weekend of summer in Myrtle Beach. Saturday's events included contests of strength, endurance and skill, a parade, live music and a parachute jump by the Army's Golden Knights. Both events continue on Sunday along at Plyler Park, the Boardwalk and the old Pavilion site.

The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach

The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach 1:23

The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach
Billy Roberts talks old times at Myrtle's Market 1:59

Billy Roberts talks old times at Myrtle's Market
Conway wets down brand-new fire engine in ceremony and pushes truck into new home 1:27

Conway wets down brand-new fire engine in ceremony and pushes truck into new home

View More Video