Community

Closings for the Veteran’s Day holiday

November 13, 2017 5:00 AM

The following agencies will be closed Friday, November 10th for the Veteran’s Day holiday.

**The following agencies will be closed Saturday, November 11th for the Veteran’s Day holiday.

***The following agencies will be closed Monday, November 13th for the Veteran’s Day holiday.

Town halls, S.C.

▪ Loris

▪ Myrtle Beach

▪ Pawleys Island

▪ Surfside Beach

Town halls, N.C.

▪ Brunswick County

▪ Calabash

▪ Carolina Shores

▪ ***Holden Beach - closed Monday, 11/13

▪ ***Ocean Isle Beach - closed Monday, 11/13

▪ ***Sunset Beach - closed Monday, 11/13

Government offices

▪ Brunswick County, N.C.

▪ Horry County

Postal Service

▪ **All Branches - closed Saturday, 11/11

Libraries

▪ Chapin Memorial

▪ Horry County

The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be closed Veteran’s Day 11/11/17

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach

    The Sun Fun Festival and the Native Son's Salt Games combined to kick off the unofficial first weekend of summer in Myrtle Beach. Saturday's events included contests of strength, endurance and skill, a parade, live music and a parachute jump by the Army's Golden Knights. Both events continue on Sunday along at Plyler Park, the Boardwalk and the old Pavilion site.

The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach

The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach 1:23

The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach
Billy Roberts talks old times at Myrtle's Market 1:59

Billy Roberts talks old times at Myrtle's Market
Conway wets down brand-new fire engine in ceremony and pushes truck into new home 1:27

Conway wets down brand-new fire engine in ceremony and pushes truck into new home

View More Video