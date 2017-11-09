Sun News file photo
Closings for the Veteran’s Day holiday

November 09, 2017 09:49 AM

The following agencies will be closed Friday, November 10th for the Veteran’s Day holiday.

**The following agencies will be closed Saturday, November 11th for the Veteran’s Day holiday.

***The following agencies will be closed Monday, November 13th for the Veteran’s Day holiday.

Town halls, S.C.

▪ Myrtle Beach

▪ Loris

▪ Pawleys Island

▪ Surfside Beach

Town halls, N.C.

▪ Brunswick County

▪ Calabash

▪ Carolina Shores

▪ ***Holden Beach - closed Monday, 11/13

▪ ***Ocean Isle Beach - closed Monday, 11/13

▪ ***Sunset Beach -closed Monday, 11/13

Government offices

▪ Brunswick County, N.C.

▪ Horry County

Postal Service

▪ **All Branches - closed Saturday, 11/11

Libraries

▪ Chapin Memorial

▪ Horry County

Banks

▪ **Bank of America - closed Saturday, 11/11

▪ **Wells Fargo - closed Saturday, 11/11

▪ **WoodForest Bank - closed Saturday, 11/11

The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be closed Veteran’s Day 11/11/17

