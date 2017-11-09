Closings for the Veterans Day holiday

The following agencies will be closed Friday, November 10th for the Veterans Day holiday.
**The following agencies will be closed Saturday, November 11th for the Veterans Day holiday.
***The following agencies will be closed Monday, November 13th for the Veterans Day holiday.
Town halls, S.C.
▪ Myrtle Beach
▪ Pawleys Island
▪ Surfside Beach
Town halls, N.C.
▪ Brunswick County
▪ ***Calabash - closed Monday, 11/13
▪ Carolina Shores
▪ ***Holden Beach - closed Monday, 11/13
▪ ***Ocean Isle Beach - closed Monday, 11/13
▪ ***Sunset Beach - closed Monday, 11/13
Government offices
▪ Brunswick County, N.C.
▪ Horry County
Postal Service
▪ **All Branches - closed Saturday, 11/11
Libraries
▪ Chapin Memorial
▪ Horry County
Banks
▪ **Bank of America - closed Saturday, 11/11
▪ **Wells Fargo - closed Saturday, 11/11
▪ **WoodForest Bank - closed Saturday, 11/11
The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be closed Veterans Day, 11/11/17
