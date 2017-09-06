Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

September 06, 2017 5:00 AM

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital

Tony and Suzanne Edwards of Surfside Beach, a daughter, Madelyn Avery Edwards, August 22

Roy and Ashley Householder of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Mila Serenity-Rayne Householder, August 23

Conway Hospital

Donald and Brittany Hughes of Conway, a son, Jackson Wyatt Hughes, August 24

Caleb and Amber Watts of Mullins, a daughter, Faith Lorraine Watts, August 24

Chad and Heaven Cunningham of Conway, a daughter, Emma Leigh Cunninghame, August 24

Tyrone Baker and Dixie Sauls of Myrtle Beach, a son, Noah James Blake Baker, August 24

Douglas Pangarakis and Electra Huggins of Conway, a son, Layne Dewaine Pangarakis, August 24

Travis and Anna Phipps of Conway, a daughter, Sophia Danielle Phipps, August 25

Coty Kibby and Haley Zajac of Conway, a daughter, Emilee Nicole Kibby, August 25

William McAdams and Hannah Stacy of Conway, a daughter, Emerleigh Jean McAdams, August 27

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital

Charles Knowlin and Quianna Green of Georgetown, a daughter, August Michele Knowlin, August 22

Andy and Rachel Kunz of Pawleys Island, a son, Jack William Kunz, August 25

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

