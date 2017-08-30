Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital
David and Chelsea Taylor of Murrells Inlet , a daughter, Luna Prim Taylor, August 16
LaShawn Jones and Vernard Collins Jr of Georgetown, a daughter, T’auri Nik’ki Collins, August 16
Justin Castle and Danecia Greene of Georgetown, a daughter, Hanna Jai Castle, August 17
Michael and Fredanna McGough of Myrtle Beach, a son, Michael Eoghan Adekumbe McGough, August 17
Conway Medical Center
Gary and Sunshine Mosher of Conway, a son, Axton Cade Johnny Mosher, August 11
Christopher and Chelsea McFarland of Conway, a son, Christopher Wyatt McFarland, August 11
Dustin and Victoria Johnson of Conway, a son, Jaxon James Johnson, August 14
Charles Hickman and Sherman of Conway, a daughter, Marley Naomi Hickman, August 14
Mario Rhodes and Brittany Branson of Conway, a daughter, Katahleyia Ximena Rhodes, August 14
Hunter Blake and Katie Jones of Conway, a daughter, Karlee Ann Jones, August 15
Joshua Wenger and Paige Martin of Myrtle Beach, a son, Parker Lee Martin, August 15
Robert Martin and Natalie Therrien of Conway, a daughter, Myah Grace Martin, August 15
Junior and Nicole Oliveira of Myrtle Beach, a son, Gabriel Soares Oliveira, August 15
CJ and Brittney Baucke of Longs, a son, Jase Paul Baucke, August 17
Melvin Lloyd and Pamela Thomas of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Promise Imani Thomas, August 17
Matthew and Jerica Hardee of Conway, a son, Gatlin Keith Hardee, August 17
Monte Summerville and Achari Mainor of Myrtle Beach, a son, Christian Amari Summerville, August 17
Joe and Lisa Ziti of Conway, a daughter, Lyla Samantha Ziti, August 17
James and Nora Battle of Conway, a son, John Warner Battle, August 18
Matthew Peyton and Theresa Luger of Conway, a daughter, Kinsley Marie Peyton, August 19
Medical University of South Carolina
Thomas Barnaba Jr. and Danielle Barnaba of Myrtle Beach, a son, Thomas Anthony Barnaba III, August 14
