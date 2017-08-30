Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

August 30, 2017 5:00 AM

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital

David and Chelsea Taylor of Murrells Inlet , a daughter, Luna Prim Taylor, August 16

LaShawn Jones and Vernard Collins Jr of Georgetown, a daughter, T’auri Nik’ki Collins, August 16

Justin Castle and Danecia Greene of Georgetown, a daughter, Hanna Jai Castle, August 17

Michael and Fredanna McGough of Myrtle Beach, a son, Michael Eoghan Adekumbe McGough, August 17

Conway Medical Center

Gary and Sunshine Mosher of Conway, a son, Axton Cade Johnny Mosher, August 11

Christopher and Chelsea McFarland of Conway, a son, Christopher Wyatt McFarland, August 11

Dustin and Victoria Johnson of Conway, a son, Jaxon James Johnson, August 14

Charles Hickman and Sherman of Conway, a daughter, Marley Naomi Hickman, August 14

Mario Rhodes and Brittany Branson of Conway, a daughter, Katahleyia Ximena Rhodes, August 14

Hunter Blake and Katie Jones of Conway, a daughter, Karlee Ann Jones, August 15

Joshua Wenger and Paige Martin of Myrtle Beach, a son, Parker Lee Martin, August 15

Robert Martin and Natalie Therrien of Conway, a daughter, Myah Grace Martin, August 15

Junior and Nicole Oliveira of Myrtle Beach, a son, Gabriel Soares Oliveira, August 15

CJ and Brittney Baucke of Longs, a son, Jase Paul Baucke, August 17

Melvin Lloyd and Pamela Thomas of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Promise Imani Thomas, August 17

Matthew and Jerica Hardee of Conway, a son, Gatlin Keith Hardee, August 17

Monte Summerville and Achari Mainor of Myrtle Beach, a son, Christian Amari Summerville, August 17

Joe and Lisa Ziti of Conway, a daughter, Lyla Samantha Ziti, August 17

James and Nora Battle of Conway, a son, John Warner Battle, August 18

Matthew Peyton and Theresa Luger of Conway, a daughter, Kinsley Marie Peyton, August 19

Medical University of South Carolina

Thomas Barnaba Jr. and Danielle Barnaba of Myrtle Beach, a son, Thomas Anthony Barnaba III, August 14

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach

The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach 1:23

The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach
Billy Roberts talks old times at Myrtle's Market 1:59

Billy Roberts talks old times at Myrtle's Market
Conway wets down brand-new fire engine in ceremony and pushes truck into new home 1:27

Conway wets down brand-new fire engine in ceremony and pushes truck into new home

View More Video