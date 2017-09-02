Holiday closings on Monday for Labor Day holiday

The following agencies will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Town halls, S.C.
▪ Andrews
▪ Aynor
▪ Briarcliffe Acres
▪ Conway
▪ Georgetown
▪ Loris
▪ Myrtle Beach
▪ North Myrtle Beach
▪ Pawleys Island
▪ Surfside Beach
Town halls, N.C.
▪ Brunswick County
▪ Calabash
▪ Carolina Shores
▪ Holden Beach
▪ Ocean Isle Beach
▪ Sunset Beach
Government offices
▪ Brunswick County, N.C.
▪ Georgetown County
▪ Horry County
Postal Service
▪ All Branches
Utilities
▪ Conway Water
▪ Grand Strand Water and Sewer
▪ HTC | all retail offices closed, Pine Island to be open regular hours
▪ Horry Electric
▪ Little River Water
▪ Santee Cooper
Libraries
▪ Chapin Memorial
▪ Georgetown County branches
▪ Horry County
Banks
▪ Anderson Brothers Bank
▪ BB&T
▪ Bank of America
▪ BNC Bank
▪ Carolina Bank
▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union
▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank
▪ Conway National Bank
▪ Crescom Bank
▪ First Citizens Bank
▪ First Palmetto Bank
▪ Horry County State Bank
▪ NBSC
▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust
▪ PNC Bank
▪ Sandhills Bank
▪ South Atlantic Bank
▪ South State Bank
▪ TD Bank
▪ United Community Bank
▪ Wells Fargo
Colleges/universities
▪ Coastal Carolina University
▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College
School Districts
▪ Brunswick
▪ Georgetown
▪ Horry
Other services
▪ Coast RTA | administrative offices will be closed
▪ Grand Strand Senior Center
▪ Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs
▪ Horry County Council on Aging
▪ J. Bryan Floyd Community Center
▪ New Horizons HASCI Center
▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization, and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties.
The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be closed, Monday ,September 4th for the Labor Day holiday
