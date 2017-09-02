Community

September 2, 2017 5:00 AM

Holiday closings on Monday for Labor Day holiday

The following agencies will be closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

Town halls, S.C.

▪ Andrews

▪ Aynor

▪ Briarcliffe Acres

▪ Conway

▪ Georgetown

▪ Loris

▪ Myrtle Beach

▪ North Myrtle Beach

▪ Pawleys Island

▪ Surfside Beach

Town halls, N.C.

▪ Brunswick County

▪ Calabash

▪ Carolina Shores

▪ Holden Beach

▪ Ocean Isle Beach

▪ Sunset Beach

Government offices

▪ Brunswick County, N.C.

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Postal Service

▪ All Branches

Utilities

▪ Conway Water

▪ Grand Strand Water and Sewer

▪ HTC | all retail offices closed, Pine Island to be open regular hours

▪ Horry Electric

▪ Little River Water

▪ Santee Cooper

Libraries

▪ Chapin Memorial

▪ Georgetown County branches

▪ Horry County

Banks

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank of America

▪ BNC Bank

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ Conway National Bank

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ NBSC

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ PNC Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ TD Bank

▪ United Community Bank

▪ Wells Fargo

Colleges/universities

▪ Coastal Carolina University

▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College

School Districts

▪ Brunswick

▪ Georgetown

▪ Horry

Other services

▪ Coast RTA | administrative offices will be closed

▪ Grand Strand Senior Center

▪ Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs

▪ Horry County Council on Aging

▪ J. Bryan Floyd Community Center

▪ New Horizons HASCI Center

▪ South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles

▪ Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization, and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown, and Williamsburg counties.

The Sun News will be delivered on its regular schedule; administrative offices will be closed, Monday ,September 4th for the Labor Day holiday

Related content

Community

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Aynor speaks on victory over GSF 0:41

Aynor speaks on victory over GSF

Pause
Billy Roberts talks old times at Myrtle's Market 1:59

Billy Roberts talks old times at Myrtle's Market

Conway wets down brand-new fire engine in ceremony and pushes truck into new home 1:27

Conway wets down brand-new fire engine in ceremony and pushes truck into new home

Officials search for body in Intracoastal Waterway 1:39

Officials search for body in Intracoastal Waterway

Football games struggle through Thursday's storms 0:50

Football games struggle through Thursday's storms

Fire spokesman discusses search on the scene Friday 1:07

Fire spokesman discusses search on the scene Friday

New video as first responders search for missing swimmer Friday 0:09

New video as first responders search for missing swimmer Friday

First responders search Intracoastal near Highway 501 for body 0:12

First responders search Intracoastal near Highway 501 for body

Beach renourishment adds sand in Surfside and Garden City 2:10

Beach renourishment adds sand in Surfside and Garden City

World Am Houston residents talk Harvey 3:34

World Am Houston residents talk Harvey

  • The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach

    The Sun Fun Festival and the Native Son's Salt Games combined to kick off the unofficial first weekend of summer in Myrtle Beach. Saturday's events included contests of strength, endurance and skill, a parade, live music and a parachute jump by the Army's Golden Knights. Both events continue on Sunday along at Plyler Park, the Boardwalk and the old Pavilion site.

The unofficial first weekend of summer kicked off with sun and salt in Myrtle Beach

View more video

Community