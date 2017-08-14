Missing Conway teens have been found

UPDATE: Two Conway teens reported missing Sunday have been located, according to the family. Michelle Groves Moore was in tears Monday afternoon after learning her 14-year-old daughter, Jada Snyder, and 15-year-old friend, Kayla Goforth, had been located safely.
Family and friends had been searching for Jada and Kayla since Sunday afternoon when they were last seen playing in the front yard of a home near Aynor Middle School.
Moore, who also helps take care of Kayla, says the two were on punishment Sunday and were stripped of electronic devices when they were sent to the home of Snyder’s sister, a fourth grade teacher on summer break.
The girls talked the sister into letting them go out into the front yard to kick a soccer ball around Sunday afternoon, Moore said.
They were outside about five minutes when Snyder ran back into the house to use the bathroom, Moore added. Then, she kissed her sister and “told her she loved her,” she said.
“I love you, too, Jada. Don’t leave the yard,” the sister replied.
“Jada went outside and it wasn’t 15 minutes later they were gone,” Moore said.
Jada’s older sister hopped in a car and searched the area looking for any signs of their whereabouts. Finding none, the family called the police.
The girls have been missing since about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Moore said. They were last seen in front of a home on Blue Jacket Drive in Aynor.
The girls were going to go to a family birthday party Sunday afternoon, but those plans were canceled, Moore said. The girls were both wearing tennis shoes, but left without a phone or extra clothes.
