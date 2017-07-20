Director of Native American Studies to talk indians at museum

The Horry County Museum and the AVX Foundation are presenting a lecture by Chris Judge on the Pee Dee, Cheraw, and Waccamaw Indians of Eastern South Carolina on July 29 at 1 p.m.
Judge is the director of the Native American Studies Center at the University of South Carolina, Lancaster, where he teaches courses in anthropology, archaeology, and Native American studies. After earning bachelor's and master's degrees in anthropology from USC, Columbia, he has devoted his life to the study of Native Americans in South Carolina.
Judge is active in many archeological and anthropology organizations, including the Native American Advisory Committee, South Carolina Commission for Minority Affairs. In 2006, he joined the faculty at USC, Lancaster, and to help build the newly formed Native American studies. He was appointed assistant director of Native American studies at USCL in 2007.
By 2012, Judge served as building supervisor for the 15,000-square-foot Native American Studies Center that houses galleries, special collections, archives, archaeology, Catawba language and folklore labs and classrooms. He also runs a public archaeology lab at the Native Americans Studies Center teaching on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Volunteer members of the public of all ages are invited to wash and sort artifacts recovered from the Kolb site.
The Kolb Site is an archaeological site in Darlington County that is situated above what was once the main channel of the Great Pee Dee River, which served as a major trade and transportation route for many years. The site contains numerous artifacts dating from thousands of years ago. The Native people in Eastern South Carolina were among the earliest to be contacted by Europeans in the early 16th century. What was ultimately a successful colonization for Europeans was a culturally devastating point in history for Native South Carolinians. This presentation takes an historical approach combining information from written records, oral history interviews and archaeological investigations to weave the untold story, one marginalized in all European history narratives. Descendants of these indigenous groups still live in the area today having stood and faced an onslaught of bias, disease, slavery, warfare and cultural disruption.
Located in historic Lancaster, the Native American Study Center is home to the largest collection of Catawba Indian pottery in existence and is South Carolina’s only university archive devoted to the state’s native cultures. It houses a 200,000-piece collection of artifacts from the Ice Age to the present, the area’s only Catawba linguist, an ongoing Native American oral history project and the only Native American studies academic program in the state.
All information contained here is according to The Horry County Museum and Square Holes, a documentary on the Kolb archeological site.
The program will be held in the Museum's McCown Auditorium at 805 Main Street, Conway.
