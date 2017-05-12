Community

May 12, 2017

New contests added to 28th Adult Spelling Bee and A to Z auction

By Jo Ann Mathews

For The Sun News

The purpose of the Brunswick County Adult Spelling Bee is to have fun, say Kim Loucks and Carolyn Hirst-Loucks, co-chairs of the annual event. With this in mind, they added two new dimensions to the spelling bee: a prize for the best-costumed spellers and a prize for the best cheering section for specific spellers.

“The contests are wide open,” Carolyn says. “Whatever the [spellers and audience] want to do.”

Returning are 2016 spelling champions Dwight Willis and Susan Eggert, whose sponsor is South Brunswick Island Rotary. Kim suggests the 12-15 spelling teams consider costumes that coordinate with their sponsors, who donate $250. A possibility is dressing like a tooth if the sponsor is a dentist’s office, he says. One team is from St. Philips Episcopal Church in Southport, N.C., so they could dress as that saint. The spellers who have the most enthusiastic cheering section win that prize. Bee-themed novelty items will constitute the prizes.

An innovation in 2016 was having “word” sponsors, who donate $100, and have their names announced when their sponsored word is read. Sunset Dental in Sunset Beach, N.C. is a word sponsor, and La Cucina Italian Grill, also in Sunset Beach, is the food sponsor.

The auction will have nearly 200 items including gift cards to local attractions and restaurants, art works, pottery, jewelry and other “great bargains,” Carolyn says.

“People can expect excitement, suspense and competitive spirit that’s evident but not overwhelming,” Kim says of the Bee and auction.

Judges will be Sheriff John W. Ingram V or his representative and Teddy Altreuter, former mayor of Carolina Shores, N.C. Pronouncer is volunteer Phil Parker, timer is volunteer Gene Steadman and expeditor is Matt Ernst, long-time BC Literacy Council board member and advocate.

“I like people getting together to support an important cause,” Kim says.

“I like the excitement at the end [of the Bee], and the bargains in the auction,” Carolyn says.

What | Adult Spelling Bee and A to Z silent auction

Where | Virginia Williamson Event Center at Odell Williamson Auditorium, Brunswick Community College, College Road off U.S. 17, Supply, N.C. When | silent auction 6 p.m., spelling bee begins at 7 p.m. May 23

Cost | Free, public invited

Contact | Literacy Council, 910-754-7323, www.bcliteracy.org

Other events on the North Strand

GARDENING QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What | Master Gardeners help solve gardening problems

Where | Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C.

When | 9 a.m.- noon every Tuesday through October

Cost | Free

Contact | 910-575-0173, Christi.Iffergan@brunswickcountync.gov

Details | Free soil samples given

SHALLOTTE FARMERS MARKET

Where | Mulberry Park, 123 Mulberry St., Shallotte, N.C.

When | 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Sept. 10

Cost | Free admission

Contact |910-754-4032, rjohnson@dtownofshallotte.org, www.townofshallotte.org

Details | fresh local produce, arts and crafts, live bluegrass music

WATERWAY ART EXHIBIT AND SALE

What | Artists from North Carolina and South Carolina showcase their original artworks in watercolor, oil, acrylic, pastels, graphite, ink and mixed media.

Where | Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C.

When | 10 a.m. -5:30 p.m. May 16-19

Cost | Free

Contact | www.waterwayart.org, 910-575-0173, Christi.Iffergan@brunswickcountync.gov

NATIVE PLANT SEMINAR AND PLANT SALE

What | Dr. Larry Mellichamp, author of Native Plants of the Southeast, presents the native plant seminar in conjunction with Brunswick County Master Gardeners

Where | Brunswick County Government Complex (Old Ocean Hwy. U.S. 17 Business), Bldg. N, 25 Referendum Dr., Bolivia, N.C.

When | 9:30 a.m. and repeated at 1 p.m. May 18; plant sale is 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. May 19 and 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. May 20

Cost | Seminar, $10 per person; Dr. Mellichamp’s book, $40; plant sale, free

Contact | for seminar tickets: https://mellichampbrunswickcounty.eventbrite.com, www.BCMGVA.org, 910-253-2610

SPRING SHAG DANCE

Where | Moose Lodge, 253 Holden Beach Road, Shallotte, N.C.

When | 6:30-10 p.m. May 20

Cost | CSC Gold members, free; silver members and any ACSC members, $5; guests, $8

Contact | www.coastalshagclub.org

Details | DJ, Jim Bruno; bring appetizer or dessert to share

36th ANNUAL BLUE CRAB FESTIVAL

Where | Mineola Avenue, Little River

When | 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. May 20 & 21

Cost | $4, advance ticket for one day; $5, general admission, one day

Contact | 249-6604, info@LittleRiverChamber.org, www.LittleRiverChamber.org

Details | fine arts and crafts, specialty foods, children’s area; no pets; musical entertainment starts at 11:30 a.m.

