Update: One rescued after plane lands in ocean

Horry County Fire Rescue and Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to a plane crash between Springmaid Pier and Myrtle Beach State Park.
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue deputy fire chief Tom Gwyer said the the pilot took off from Myrtle Beach International Airport and had engine trouble over the ocean, when the pilot landed the plane into the water.
A local helicopter company, Oceanfront Helicopters, was contacted by Air Traffic Control that a plane had gone down, when they sent three helicopters to assist in the rescue.
According to Gwyer, the man was treading water when rescuers arrived, fully dressed in jeans and shoes.
According to Kirk Lovell with Myrtle Beach International Airport the plane was a private general aviation aircraft.
“One soul was on board the aircraft,” said Lovell. “The pilot has been rescued and is on shore being treated by EMTs.”
“It was a lot of excitement, but it ended with a good outcome,” said Gwyer.
“I saw the airplane take off, it lost its height and started going real low, skimmed the water, stopped, it was floating for about five minutes then you saw the tail go up and under,” said witness Russ Magee.
According to Gwyer, the FAA will take over the investigation because the incident involved an aircraft.
“The plane is at the bottom of the ocean,” said Gwyer.
