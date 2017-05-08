Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

UPCOMING
NEW BEGINNINGS MONTHLY FOOD DISTRIBUTION, 843-215-4500 www.resurrectionsurfside.org. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Church Of The Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach. Free grocery distribution, social services assistance, play area for children and free lunch served.
SUMMERFEST, 843-488-1950 or www.ConwayParksandRecreation.com. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. May 27, downtown Conway. Festival will be held on Third Avenue, Elm and Laurel Streets. Arts, crafts & food vendors, classic cars, and music. A kids’ play zone will be offered, featuring all-you-can-play inflatables, games and activities for only $5.
GEORGETOWN'S MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY, 10 a.m. May 29, at the Memorial Wall located between the American Legion Post and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post , 711 Church St. The public is invited to attend.
JUST FOR FUN
THE SOUTHWEST BRUNSWICK NEWCOMERS CLUB, 910-575-1109 or www.swbnc.org. 10 a.m.-noon, May 11, fellowship hall, the Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Rourk Drive, Shallotte, NC. Guest speaker will be Mr. Gannon Medwick from the WECT TV Channel 6 First Alert Weather Team.
“BEACHCOMBER SHOOTOUT” golf tournament, 843-446-5811, 843-685-5540, or 843-449-5491. 7 a.m. registration starts, 9 a.m. shotgun start, May 13, River Oaks Golf Plantation. $50 per player/$200 per team
PIER WORKSHOPS. 10 a.m. May 13, council chambers, 115 U.S. 17 N., Surfside Beach. Town Council wants to hear your opinions about how the pier could best serve the community.
COASTAL GARDEN CLUB ANNUAL PLANT SALE, www.coastalgardenclub.org. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 13, the Shallotte Farmer’s Market at Mulberry Park. Proceeds are donated to projects supported by the club.
FREE SAFE BOATING COURSE, presented by Long Bay Power Squadron, 504-975-2994 or nick@gilliam.com. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13, the Myrtle Beach Fire Station #6, 970 38th Ave. N.
SPECIAL MOTHER'S DAY CELEBRATION, 843-449-7700 or www.pastorfrank.com. 9:30 a.m. May 14, Real Life Church, at 9644 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach.
FARMERS MARKET, 843.650.9548 or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 31, at the Veterans/Passive Park, Surfside and Willow Drives, Surfside Beach.
GET TOGETHER
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
DISABLED VETERANS CONWAY CHAPTER 57, 843-234-0807. 6:30 p.m. second Thursday, Conway Senior Center, 1519 Mill Pond Road, Conway.
THE SOUTHWEST BRUNSWICK NEWCOMERS CLUB, 910-575-1109 or www.swbnc.org. 10 a.m.-noon second Thursday of each month Sept.-May, fellowship hall, the Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Rourk Drive, Shallotte, N.C. $10 per person to join.
SOUTH STRAND LIONS CLUB, sbarbourcci@yahoo.com. 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursday, Surfside Beach Civic Center, 829 Pine Drive.
GRAND STRAND GENEALOGY CLUB, 843-267-8157 or https://www.scgsgc.org/. 10:30 a.m. second Saturday, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Open to the public. No membership fee.
PALMETTO AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY, 843-877-2709 or myrtlebeachafricanviolets@embarqmial.com. Noon-2 p.m. second Saturday, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
THE NORTH STRAND SAIL AND POWER SQUADRON, 843-399-1342 or www.NorthStrandSquadron.com. Second Saturday. Call for details or go online
NATIONAL FEDERATION OF THE BLIND, Myrtle Beach Chapter, 843-399-2896. 1 p.m. second Saturday, Glenns Bay Baptist Church, 1835 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach.
THE SOCASTEE/ST. JAMES KIWANIS CLUB, 843-650-1030. Noon Mondays, Socastee Station restaurant, 4504 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Lunch and speakers.
WOODMEN OF THE WORLD LODGE 1111, 843-448-9925. 6:30 p.m. third Monday, 915 Eighth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
SEACOAST ANGLERS ASSOCIATION, 843-281-6464. 6:30 p.m. third Monday, VFW Post 10804, Highway 57 and S.C. 9, Little River. Social hour 5:30-6:30 p.m. Guest speakers monthly.
WNCC GENEALOGY SPECIAL INTEREST GROUP, 843-235-3756. 9:30 a.m. third Monday, Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 24 Commerce Drive, Pawleys Island. Open to the public.
THE AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY OF LITTLE RIVER, UNIT 186, 843-283-8825 7 p.m. third Monday, 4285 Pine Drive, Little River.
BUSINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI BRIDGEBUILDERS CHAPTER, 843-450-6287 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Cooper House, Socastee. Visitors welcome.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
BRIDGE, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
ZONTA CLUB OF MYRTLE BEACH, meeting@zontamyrtlebeach.org. 6:15 p.m. third Tuesday, Rossi's, 9636 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. Dinner meeting with a speaker. Reservations are required.
ORDER OF THE EASTERN STAR, 843-449-0659. 7:30 p.m. third Tuesday, Myrtle Beach Masonic Lodge, U.S. 501, Myrtle Beach.
AMERICAN LEGION POST # 40, 843-293-6311 or 843-333-6358 or email Shoeclown@aol.com. 7 p.m. third Tuesday, 5811 Creekside Drive, Myrtle Beach.
THE MYRTLE BEACH CAMERA CLUB, dagato@sccoast.net. 7 p.m. third Tuesday, the HTC Building in Carolina Forest, 3990 River Oaks Drive, Myrtle Beach. Persons interested in photography are always welcomed. Visit our website at www.mbcameraclub.org.
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF ACTIVE & RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES, Pawleys Island chapter, 843-651-5301. 11:30 a.m. every third Tuesday, Applewood House of Pancakes.
PAWLEYS ISLAND LIONS CLUB, 843-237-8316. 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Hanser House Restaurant, 14360 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY TOASTMASTERS CLUB, 910 233-7030, franceswarner@atmc.net or 910-880-0192. 6:30 p.m. first and third Tuesday, First Bank in Shallotte, N.C.
LITTLE RIVER LIONS, 843-798-2397. 6 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Mulligans, 1389 U.S. 17 N., Little River
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
THE LADIES OF FAITH IS INTERDENOMINATIONAL GROUP, 843-251-1886. 10 a.m.- noon third Wednesday, at the home of a member. Call for location and details. Join us for a morning of devotions, Christian camaraderie and friendship. Brunch is available. No fee or membership.
THE CAROLINA FOREST CIVIC ASSOCIATION MONTHLY MEETING, CF-CA-Org. 6 p.m. third Wednesday, the HCPR Carolina Forest Recreation Center. Guest speaker with be Brent Taylor. We are accepting donations of canned good or items from their wish list which will be taken to the Community Kitchen on Joe White Avenue. Check out: www.communitykitchenmb.org/current-needs/
GIVE SUPPORT
GRAND STRAND HUMANE SOCIETY launches shoe collection drive to raise money for homeless pets, www.grandstrandhumanesociety.com. Through May 15. Used or new shoes can be dropped off at the Shelter, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, during shelter hours. Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated shoes, proceeds will benefit cats and dogs that need extra care.
LITERACY TUTORS, is in need of volunteers to work with young scholars in Freedom Readers’ after school and summer literacy program, 843-331-8526. New tutor orientation for the summer session will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 10, the South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. Visit freedomreaders.org to submit an application, or call.
MARTHA’S HOUSE, 843-359-7154. A women’s ministry that cares for women who have been incarcerated after they have served their sentence. They are in need of volunteers to sort and arrange goods in Martha’s House Thrift Store, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
GET CREATIVE
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-358-3324. 10 a.m. every Tuesday, Aynor Library, 500 Ninth Ave. Snacks provided.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 10 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
CROCHET CLASS, 843-399-5541. 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday, Little River Library, 107 Highway 57, Little River
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; noon Thursday; and noon Saturday. Calabash Elks Club: 10 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
SURFSIDE BRIDGE CLUB, 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 12:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
NEW ART CLASS FOR BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE ADULTS, 843- 997-4729 or 843-280–5584 or http://parks.nmb.us. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $25 per class or $85 per month.
CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES, 843-918-2380. Classes and times vary. Call Base Recreation Center for information.
WANTED CRIBBAGE PLAYERS, 843-215-9579. Meet at noon on Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
BLACK SMITHING CLASS, 843-333-9964. Located in Conway, for beginners to intermediates, leave every class with a piece of art. $50/lesson. Budden Forge
GET ACTIVE
BALLROOM DANCING FOR BEGINNERS, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 8:45 - 10:30 a.m. Improver 10:30 a.m. - noon. High Beginner 12:30 - 2 p.m. Beginner class with Linda 2 - 3:30 p.m. All classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon HighBeginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 801-680-4958. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person.
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
FITNESS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Silver Sneakers classic, 11 a.m. Silver Sneakers yoga; 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cardio Circuit, and Boom on 12:30-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday at Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 5:30 p.m. for beginners and 6:30 p.m. improved beginner, every Tuesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. On Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. for improved beginners and 3:30 p.m. for intermediate. $3 per class or $5 for both. Partner dance class, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $3 per person.
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possom Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $8 per class.
DANCELIFE USA CLASSES, 843-602-7197. 5-6:30 p.m. Carolina shag; 6:30-8 p.m. ballroom dance, Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. $10 per person.
FREESTYLE DANCE LESSONS, 843-798-2639. 5 p.m. Sundays, Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, Galleria Shopping Center, Restaurant Row, North Myrtle Beach. Free lessons.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY EXERCISE CLASS, 843-918-1281 or warrington@chapinlibrary.org. 10 a.m.-noon every Monday through May 1, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. This introductory course is designed for beginners, adults 18 and older, must commit to 13 weeks. Call or email to register.
WATER CLASSES FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH ARTHRITIS, 843-399-2582. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River.
HOLLYWOOD FOXTROT SESSIONS, want to learn how to dance like a movie star? 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Monday and Friday, First Presbyterian Church Grissom Parkway and 38th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. No partner or experience necessary. $5 per person.
LIBRARY HAPPENINGS
AYNOR LIBRARY, 843-358-3324. 500 Ninth Ave.
▪ Yoga, 10 a.m. Thursdays
▪ GED prep classes, 9 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays
▪ Once Upon a Story, 1 p.m. Wednesdays
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
▪ Movin' & Groovin' storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Family movie, 4 p.m. May 17
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Sensory Friendly Saturdays, 11 a.m. second Saturday
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 1 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Adult coloring club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. first and third Thursday
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages
▪ Family dance party, 11 a.m.-noon May 12
▪ Friday films, 1:30 p.m. May 12, 19. Must be 18 or older
▪ Lego Build, 1-2 p.m. May 13, for ages 4-14 (under 8, must bring an adult)
▪ Baby storytime, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-20 months
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 20-35 months
▪ Free Legal Clinic: Elder Care (Abuse and Housing) issues, 6:30-7:30 p.m. May 9
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months
▪ Chalk bottle painting, 5:30 p.m. May 11
▪ Conway adult coloring club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Book sale, 9 a.m.-noon second and fourth Friday
▪ Move It Monday, 4 p.m. May 15, children 8 and under.
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years
▪ Teen time, 3:45-5:15 p.m. each day after school for middle school aged children
▪ Young-or-Thriller Book club, 6 p.m. May 17
LITTLE RIVER LIBRARY, 843-399-5541. 107 Highway 57, Little River
▪ Story time and crafts, 10 a.m. every Thursday
▪ Adult basic computer class, 10 a.m. Fridays, call to register
▪ Book sale, 9 a.m.-noon second and fourth Friday
▪ Story time, 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Crafter’s group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
▪ GED Prep, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
▪ Kid’s craft time, 3 p.m. third Tuesday of each month
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Movie Monday, 4 p.m. every Monday, all ages welcome, snacks provided
▪ Continuous book sale, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Baby/toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
GET SUPPORT
