May 01, 2017 5:14 PM

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital

Randy Knox and Casandra Myers of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Draya Daisy Knox, April 17

Carl and Rebecca Clark of Myrtle Beach, a son, Alexander Clark, April 17

Tony and Jessica Hoffman of Surfside Beach, a son, Brody Briggs Hoffman, April 21

Conway Medical Center

Christopher Chardukian and Laura Tarker of Conway, a son, Kayden Brandon Chardukian, April 14

Brioni Gore of Myrtle Beach, a son, Quincy Brion Vereen, April 16

Jennifer and Randall Deer II of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Calla Marie Deer, April 16

Ryan Williams and Michelle Bailey of Myrtle Beach, a son, Benjamin Elias Williams, April 17

Leonor Gonzales-Arias of Conway, a son, Welsey Joel Lopez-Gonzalez, April 18

Ryan and Asheli Kirven of Conway, a son, Matthew William Kirven, April 19

Brad and Stacey Whiteis of Conway, a son, Harrison Leslie Whiteis, April 19

Brandon Johnson and Jessica Bell of Conway, a daughter, Kaysen Davii Johnson, April 19

Randall and Jamie Joyner of Conway, a son, Randall Keith Joyner III, April 20

David Rivera and Gloria Melendez of Myrtle Beach, a son, Zakhariah Davis Rivera, April 20

Jessica and Miguel Portela of Longs, a son, Amir Clayton Portela, April 20

Luis Enrique Romero and Jessica Arguello of Myrtle Beach, a son, Emmanuel Isaac Romero Arguello, April 20

Rayjon Smith and Maria Williams of Conway, a son, Elijah Isaiah Smith, April 20

Suzanne and Warren Boyette of Pawleys Island, a son, Austin Ronald Boyette, April 20

Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com

