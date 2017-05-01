Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital
Randy Knox and Casandra Myers of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Draya Daisy Knox, April 17
Carl and Rebecca Clark of Myrtle Beach, a son, Alexander Clark, April 17
Tony and Jessica Hoffman of Surfside Beach, a son, Brody Briggs Hoffman, April 21
Conway Medical Center
Christopher Chardukian and Laura Tarker of Conway, a son, Kayden Brandon Chardukian, April 14
Brioni Gore of Myrtle Beach, a son, Quincy Brion Vereen, April 16
Jennifer and Randall Deer II of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Calla Marie Deer, April 16
Ryan Williams and Michelle Bailey of Myrtle Beach, a son, Benjamin Elias Williams, April 17
Leonor Gonzales-Arias of Conway, a son, Welsey Joel Lopez-Gonzalez, April 18
Ryan and Asheli Kirven of Conway, a son, Matthew William Kirven, April 19
Brad and Stacey Whiteis of Conway, a son, Harrison Leslie Whiteis, April 19
Brandon Johnson and Jessica Bell of Conway, a daughter, Kaysen Davii Johnson, April 19
Randall and Jamie Joyner of Conway, a son, Randall Keith Joyner III, April 20
David Rivera and Gloria Melendez of Myrtle Beach, a son, Zakhariah Davis Rivera, April 20
Jessica and Miguel Portela of Longs, a son, Amir Clayton Portela, April 20
Luis Enrique Romero and Jessica Arguello of Myrtle Beach, a son, Emmanuel Isaac Romero Arguello, April 20
Rayjon Smith and Maria Williams of Conway, a son, Elijah Isaiah Smith, April 20
Suzanne and Warren Boyette of Pawleys Island, a son, Austin Ronald Boyette, April 20
Compiled by Lisa Urban, lurban@thesunnews.com
Comments